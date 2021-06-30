Thai restaurant Giggling Squid to open in Hornchurch

Published: 1:27 PM June 30, 2021

The planned menu will feature dishes that can be shared with family and friends. - Credit: Giggling Squid

A Thai restaurant has promised to bring “flavoursome dishes” to Hornchurch when it opens this summer.

The Giggling Squid will open on the High Street and will offer a menu of traditional Thai meals cooked by “expert” chefs.

An abundance of ingredients found across Thailand will feature in dishes such as soft-shell pranee prawns, sticky chicken and jicama salad.

The jicama salad which is described as "sweet, crunchy and juicy". - Credit: Giggling Squid

Founders Pranee and Andrew Laurillard launched the first Giggling Squid restaurant in 2002 in Brighton and today have over 38 restaurants throughout the UK, including in Stratford and Brentwood.

The restaurant’s ethos is centred on guests leaving and feeling fulfilled “physically and emotionally”, which is why the founders believe Giggling Squid in Hornchurch is the “perfect” location for a meal and “moment of merriment after a year of unprecedented times”.

Co-founder Andy said: “Thai mealtimes are energetic, informal, adventurous and where food is celebrated.

“Every Giggling Squid has its own personal touch to it, and this restaurant is no different; it’s a beautifully designed space that we hope will bring a lot of pleasure to our guests. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Pranee prawns: soft shell prawns coated in Thai herbs, garlic and chilli. Served with jicama and mint salad. - Credit: Giggling Squid



