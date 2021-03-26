Entrepreneur friends to launch Romford food delivery service
- Credit: Neil Turnbull
Two Romford teachers will launch a new takeaway service to support local businesses next month.
Friends Neil Turnbull and Chris Reilly unveiled Romford Eats on Sunday, and are recruiting restaurants and takeaways to sign up to the scheme.
Business studies teacher Neil said the business is only charging 7.5 per cent commission to help restaurants keep their costs down and benefit customers.
“Because we’re local, we get to know the restaurants personally and we can promote them ourselves.
“During lockdown, we just want to make it as easy as possible for them.
You may also want to watch:
“Customers want to support local businesses, and in the long run they’ll benefit from lower prices too.”
Neil and Chris, who works in alternative provision education, are looking forward to their latest venture but don’t plan to quit the day job just yet.
“My students are teaching me all about how to use Instagram,” Neil added.
Most Read
- 1 Five arrested outside school on suspicion of robbery and carrying knives
- 2 Harold Hill shoppers and shopkeepers speak out after business closures
- 3 Woman injured as man believed to have fled Collier Row crash
- 4 Romford man, 29, jailed after series of Havering and Essex burglaries
- 5 Doctor lives in 'squalid' hotels after flammable flat blocked job move
- 6 Hornchurch dance student chosen for National Youth Dance Company
- 7 Council leader denies accusation by MP amid overdevelopment fears
- 8 Call for 'solid' bollards after string of cars crash into Collier Row home
- 9 Upminster activity centre unveils new attractions
- 10 MP: Government's flammable cladding failure is ruining lives