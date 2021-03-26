News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Entrepreneur friends to launch Romford food delivery service

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:26 AM March 26, 2021   
Neil Turnbull and Chris Reilly standing outside on grass smiling

Teachers Neil Turnbull (R) and Chris Reilly (L) want to bring Romford's finest cuisine straight to your door. - Credit: Neil Turnbull

Two Romford teachers will launch a new takeaway service to support local businesses next month.

Friends Neil Turnbull and Chris Reilly unveiled Romford Eats on Sunday, and are recruiting restaurants and takeaways to sign up to the scheme. 

Romford Eats Logo

Romford Eats hopes to be up and running in about three weeks time. - Credit: Neil Turnbull

Business studies teacher Neil said the business is only charging 7.5 per cent commission to help restaurants keep their costs down and benefit customers.

“Because we’re local, we get to know the restaurants personally and we can promote them ourselves.

“During lockdown, we just want to make it as easy as possible for them. 



“Customers want to support local businesses, and in the long run they’ll benefit from lower prices too.”

Neil and Chris, who works in alternative provision education, are looking forward to their latest venture but don’t plan to quit the day job just yet.

“My students are teaching me all about how to use Instagram,” Neil added.
 

Food and Drink
Shop Local

