TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:00 PM August 19, 2021   
The Orange Tree in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

The Orange Tree in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

A Sunday roast is a staple part of a British week.

Crispy roast potatoes, fluffy Yorkshire pudding, roast beef (or nut roast) and lashings of gravy. 

Here are some of the top spots in and around Havering to tuck into a roast, according to reviews website TripAdvisor. 

1. The Rabbits Pub 

This traditional country diner offers pub food with a modern twist. 

Rated four out of five by 318 reviews, this Romford pub saw one reviewer say that both the food and service were “excellent”, and they would recommend it. 
It added: “Both my daughter and I had the Sunday roast which was very tasty - fresh veg, excellent meat and plenty of it. 
“My grandson had a burger which he enjoyed too.” 

2. The Orange Tree 

This Havering-Atte-Bower pub and restaurant offers a “warm, friendly” atmosphere, complete with open log fires. 

Rated four out of five on TripAdvisor, almost half of all customers said the pub was ‘excellent’. 

One review said: “Good food and a nice bar we were sat inside in the restaurant out the back.  

“Staff good as always.” 

3. The Bull 

This Brentwood country pub and kitchen is a family-run gastro-style venue which uses locally-sourced ingredients. 

Rated four and a half points out of five, customers raved about the “great” service and “lovely” food. 

One review said: “Wow, staff are absolutely awesome.

“Setting and food were fabulous, can’t wait to return.” 

4. The Jobber's Rest 

This Upminster gastropub hosts a bar, brasserie and a covered terrace for dining. 

Its seasonal menu of home-cooked dishes with a French twist has seen the pub rated four out of five. 

Customers raved about the pub’s “delicious” food and “helpful” staff, and praised the restaurant’s Sunday lunch. 

One review said: “The food is very good quality and the service is excellent.” 

5. Golden Lion, Romford 

Rated four out of five, reviews praised the “amazing” staff. 

One customer enjoyed the “lovely atmosphere in the main restaurant, as well as the private function room and large garden." 

A reviewer said: “Lovely pub, all of the staff are incredibly welcoming and friendly, been here numerous times and have always left in a great mood.  

“The beer is great and the food is also amazing, couldn’t recommend this pub enough, family friendly and plenty of happy punters.” 

