Best places around Romford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor

Published: 4:47 PM August 23, 2021

Romford is full of great spots for tea and cake - Credit: Ken Mears

What's better than catching up with friends over a proper pot of tea and a thick slice of Victoria sponge cake?

After months of being apart from loved ones, cafes and restaurants are finally able to welcome customers back through their doors.

Here is a list of some of the most highly rated places on TripAdvisor to enjoy a hot drink and snack in and around Romford.

1. Le Moulin Patisserie and Boulangerie

This Hornchurch café serves French goods and all-day brunch.

It also makes beautiful bespoke celebration cakes to order, and afternoon tea with a French twist.

Customers raved about the "lovely" staff and "gorgeous" cakes.

One review said: "You just can't beat the excellent coffee and they do the best almond croissants!!

"There's an array of delicious pizzas, quiche, sausage rolls and pastries galore."

They added: "The ambience is lovely, very friendly and smiley service."

2. BUNNO

This Romford speciality coffee roasters and pasta makers calls itself a "café by day and restaurant by night".

Customers can also buy ground coffee to make at home, and have fresh pasta delivered to their door.

Rated four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor, reviews noted the "fantastic" Covid-19 safety measures in place.

One reviewer wrote: "I am a regular customer and come every Saturday to get an almond croissant and a chai latte with coconut milk.

"The customer service is always great, never failed to impress. The wait for food or drinks is never too long."

3. Poppins Restaurant

For those looking for something a bit more filling, this café will hit the spot.

Customers particularly enjoyed the Romford venue's all-day breakfast, including omelettes and fry-ups.

A review praised the "friendly, attentive and helpful" staff who ensured people got a table quickly.

It added: "No matter what you order there will not be any disappointment.

"Reasonably priced and certainly worthwhile for us to eat there at lunchtimes to avoid cooking in the evening.

"They will even have a laugh and joke with you once they know it will not offend."

4. Sweet Rose Cakery

For afternoon tea, this Upminster tearoom is a must.

The cakery prides itself on being "nutritious, delicious, and affordable", and customers appear to agree.

One reviewer said it was "super value".

It added: "Fantastic place, great service and great food.

"Having never had afternoon tea we thought we’d give it a go, very responsive with our booking and service was faultless, would highly recommend and will definitely go back and try out the rest of the menu."

5. Tea Pot Cafe

This family-run cafe is a hit with its regulars, especially for its fry-ups and friendly atmosphere.

Located inside Romford Shopping Hall, it's the perfect place to grab lunch or a snack after a morning of shopping.

One review said: "Excellent food was served hot and plentiful, great customer service, five stars, we will definitely return."

Another added: "This café is a great place to have authentic English breakfast.

"The food is really tasty, and the service is good."



