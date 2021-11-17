Review
Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'
- Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia
A new Hornchurch seafood restaurant has received rave reviews from an early diner.
Captain Tom opened on the high street last weekend, serving fish and chips in a nautical dining hall.
Gidea Park resident Mandeep Kaur Walia visited the restaurant on its opening day and said she was "very impressed".
Mandeep told the Recorder: "It was a really different setting, there's nothing like it in the area. We don't have a blend of a chippy with a restaurant.
"It offered really classy dining and posh food, with something for everyone."
The mother-of-two praised the "very accommodating" takeaway and children's menus, commenting that her six-year-old son "really liked the ships".
"The aesthetic really hit the mark and the staff are so friendly", she added.
"It's the perfect place for a family dinner or girls night out."
Civil servant Mandeep, who is a finalist for the British Sikh Awards, tried the takeaway fish and chips at home, but said she is looking forward to booking a meal at the restaurant with her girlfriends soon.