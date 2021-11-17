News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Review

Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:19 PM November 17, 2021
Updated: 1:23 PM November 17, 2021
Gulcan Pelut and Mandeep Kaur Walia

Mandeep Kaur Walia (l) met Hornchurch's Captain Tom owner Gulcan Pelut (r) - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia

A new Hornchurch seafood restaurant has received rave reviews from an early diner.

Captain Tom opened on the high street last weekend, serving fish and chips in a nautical dining hall.

Gidea Park resident Mandeep Kaur Walia visited the restaurant on its opening day and said she was "very impressed".

captain tom interior

Captain Tom has opened in Hornchurch - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia

Mandeep told the Recorder: "It was a really different setting, there's nothing like it in the area. We don't have a blend of a chippy with a restaurant.

"It offered really classy dining and posh food, with something for everyone."

The mother-of-two praised the "very accommodating" takeaway and children's menus, commenting that her six-year-old son "really liked the ships".

"The aesthetic really hit the mark and the staff are so friendly", she added.

"It's the perfect place for a family dinner or girls night out."

captain tom hornchurch bar

The bar is well-stocked for a girls' night out - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia

Most Read

  1. 1 Beam Park: 'We were sold a dream that's not going to happen'
  2. 2 The Hornchurch café ensuring nobody is alone for Christmas
  3. 3 Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
  1. 4 Midwife shortage causes temporary closures at Queen's Hospital birth centre
  2. 5 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
  3. 6 Kem Cetinay's Array to open jungle-themed shisha lounge
  4. 7 Take a look around £7.5m critical care unit being built at Queen's Hospital
  5. 8 Romford FC must resubmit application for new stadium, council says
  6. 9 Former office manager admits stealing over £26,000 from charity
  7. 10 CAMRA Good Beer Guide: Which pubs made the cut for 2022?

Civil servant Mandeep, who is a finalist for the British Sikh Awards, tried the takeaway fish and chips at home, but said she is looking forward to booking a meal at the restaurant with her girlfriends soon.

interior captain tom hornchurch

The nautical restaurant is designed to look like a ship - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia

ship in Captain Tom

The Hornchurch diner is decorated with ships - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia


London Live
Food Reviews
Hornchurch News
Romford News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Home Superstore

Retail

Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Captain Tom fish and chips

London Live

All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Hawkins and sons gidea park

London Live

Family butchers opens new branch in Gidea Park in time for Christmas

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Backstreet Boys TikTok video

London Live | Video

Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon