Review

A new Hornchurch seafood restaurant has received rave reviews from an early diner.

Captain Tom opened on the high street last weekend, serving fish and chips in a nautical dining hall.

Gidea Park resident Mandeep Kaur Walia visited the restaurant on its opening day and said she was "very impressed".

Captain Tom has opened in Hornchurch - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia

Mandeep told the Recorder: "It was a really different setting, there's nothing like it in the area. We don't have a blend of a chippy with a restaurant.

"It offered really classy dining and posh food, with something for everyone."

The mother-of-two praised the "very accommodating" takeaway and children's menus, commenting that her six-year-old son "really liked the ships".

"The aesthetic really hit the mark and the staff are so friendly", she added.

"It's the perfect place for a family dinner or girls night out."

The bar is well-stocked for a girls' night out - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia

Civil servant Mandeep, who is a finalist for the British Sikh Awards, tried the takeaway fish and chips at home, but said she is looking forward to booking a meal at the restaurant with her girlfriends soon.

The nautical restaurant is designed to look like a ship - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia

The Hornchurch diner is decorated with ships - Credit: Mandeep Kaur Walia



