Onyx Restaurant and Bar opened in 2019 and serves up Italian cuisine with a side of live entertainment from Thursday to Sunday.

Owner, Elena Karamani, 29, told the Recorder she aimed to create a space that welcomes all ages and encourages customers to return and become part of the Onyx family.

On the “first properly hot summer’s day” this year (June 17), I took up an invitation from Onyx to dine and review the restaurant, making use of its front seating area, where the side windows open up the space to the outside.

The entrance is impressive with a floral ceiling installation that commands attention, and then my eye was drawn to the sleek inside interiors - a great space for entertaining.

Upstairs it gets even better with a rooftop terrace and bar that wouldn’t look out of place in central London.

Perhaps it was the time I attended, at around 1.30pm on a weekday, but the restaurant was quieter than I had anticipated.

The beautifully presented porn star martini - Credit: Chantelle Billson

However, waiter Kay was both attentive and knowledgeable and he was quick to recommend drinks – first a porn star martini arrived perfectly presented with a butterfly on top, then a Mean Girls from the premium drinks menu, a concoction of coconut rum, vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and lime.

The Mean Girls cocktail offered a refreshing taste - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The extensive menu offers something to suit every taste and to start, I had a caprese tricolour – mozzarella, tomatoes, avocado and a hint of basil.

The caprese tricolour salad - Credit: Chantelle Billson

I received a generous plateful. The quality of the ingredients shone through and I enjoyed every mouthful.

Onto mains and Elena recommended I try the fusilli ‘nduja and burrata - the dish was again served generously and plated immaculately.

Fusilli nuduja and burrata - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The spicy tomato sauce with nuduja (spicy sausage) was just the right amount of indulgent with the addition of the burrata topping.

Tomato-based pastas can sometimes taste plain, but not this one as it was moreish and one of the most flavoursome I have had, outdoing my own favourite Italian in north London.

A kids’ menu is also available with dishes such as margarita pizza and homemade beef burger.

Dining at Onyx was a delightful experience from start to finish and while eating alfresco as the heat blew through the restaurant, I felt I could've been anywhere.

Onyx is a must-visit, in my opinion.

Try out any pizza for £4.99 on Thursdays by quoting discount code “Romford Recorder”.