Hannahs Bakery coming to Elm Park and Upminster

Published: 1:41 PM July 9, 2021

The new Hannahs Bakery which is set to open in Elm Park next Friday (July 16). - Credit: Cash Boyle

Elm Park and Upminster are both set to welcome a new bakery in the coming weeks.

Two branches of Hannahs Bakery - which already has five shops in Essex - are to open in both towns, starting with the Elm Park shop next Friday (July 16).

After this branch - located on The Broadway - opens, the Upminster shop has a tentative launch date of Friday August 20.

Managing director Javvad Azam told the Recorder that they will be giving away free coffees during the first week, and that half of all proceeds will go to Vasculitis UK - "a charity close to our heart".

Vasculitis - an auto-immune disease that attacks healthy blood vessels - caused the death of an employee's mother, prompting the bakery to pledge this opening week donation.

For further information on Hannahs Bakery, visit hannahs.co.uk/ or @Hannahs.Bakery.Bread on Facebook and Instagram.