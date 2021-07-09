News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Hannahs Bakery coming to Elm Park and Upminster

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:41 PM July 9, 2021   
New Hannahs Bakery coming to The Broadway in Elm Park

The new Hannahs Bakery which is set to open in Elm Park next Friday (July 16). - Credit: Cash Boyle

Elm Park and Upminster are both set to welcome a new bakery in the coming weeks.

Two branches of Hannahs Bakery - which already has five shops in Essex - are to open in both towns, starting with the Elm Park shop next Friday (July 16).

After this branch - located on The Broadway - opens, the Upminster shop has a tentative launch date of Friday August 20.

Managing director Javvad Azam told the Recorder that they will be giving away free coffees during the first week, and that half of all proceeds will go to Vasculitis UK - "a charity close to our heart".

Vasculitis - an auto-immune disease that attacks healthy blood vessels - caused the death of an employee's mother, prompting the bakery to pledge this opening week donation.

For further information on Hannahs Bakery, visit hannahs.co.uk/ or @Hannahs.Bakery.Bread on Facebook and Instagram.

You may also want to watch:

Shop Local
Upminster News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Unclaimed estates in Havering

Personal Finance | Special Report

Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim Havering fortunes

Charles Thomson

person
Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty

Crime

Chris Whitty incident: Harold Hill man charged with assault

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon