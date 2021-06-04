Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
It's National Fish and Chip Day today.
The nationwide event has been running since 2015 to celebrate an industry that is dear to many of us.
Whether it's cod and chips, battered sausage or a burger, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.
Chippies sit at the heart of communities and those that remained open for takeaway during lockdown helped to keep us well fed with some of our most loved dishes.
To mark the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, the Recorder asked readers for their favourite chippies in Havering.
So if you fancy trying somewhere new or want to support another eatery in your community, check out the list below.
Presented here in no particular order are 10 of your recommendations.
Fishnchickn Harold Hill
198 Hilldene Ave, RM3 8DB
Manager Chris Coney told this paper: “We’re just a family-run business who have been here for 50-odd years.
“We make great products for the local community, who come in day-in, day-out.”
Alan’s Fish Bar
Collier Row, RM1 4BZ
It has "fabulous fish and chips and great service", according to one reader.
Sunshine Fish Bar
371A South End Road, Hornchurch, RM12 5NA
Manager Mei Yau said: “We try our best and really care about our products.
“We’ve been here 17 years so we know our customers well.”
The Chippy Harold Wood
41 Station Rd, RM3 0BS
Poseidon's Fishbar
195 Ardleigh Green Rd, Hornchurch RM11 2SD
One reader said: "Poseidon's Fishbar is the best in the area. It delivers the full package, good quality food, great prices, extensive menu and excellent customer service. Nothing is too much trouble."
Chippers Fish and Chips
88 Brentwood Rd, Romford RM1 2EL
One reader said: "Never experienced a chippy frying the fish whilst you wait and giving you a few fresh chips whilst you wait."
Stadium Fish and Chips
60 London Rd, Romford RM7 9QX
A reader hailed this chippy as having "the best food in Romford".
Essex Fish Bar
Upminster Road South, Rainham, RM13 9YS
Owner Naci Temur said: “Our food is made with fresh fish and oil, and always quality produce.”
Lighthouse Gidea Park
145 Heath Park Rd, Gidea Park, RM2 5XJ
New Regal Fish Bar
3 Tadworth Parade, Elm Park, RM12 5AS
One reader likes this chippy "as they cater for gluten free too and it all tastes amazing."