National Fish and Chip Day 2022: Vote for the best chippy in your area  

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:18 PM May 8, 2022
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 4 EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Charles family eat fish and chips on the

Use our poll to nominate the best fish and chip shop in your area - Credit: PA

At the end of this month a day dedicated to the nation’s favourite of fish and chips will give recognition to the places that dish up the much-loved meal.  

This year on May 27, National Fish and Chip Day will return for its seventh year following its launch in 2015 by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA).  

According to data released by the Federation of Fish Fryers, British consumers eat approximately 382 million meals from fish and chip shops yearly.  

This includes 167 million portions of the traditional favourite, fish and chips, bringing the UK's annual spend on the dish to £1.2 billion.  

Whether you indulge in battered cod and chips or have found a place that serves an impressive vegan alternative, we want to know the best chippies in your area.  

Use our poll below to nominate your favourite fish and chip shop.  

