Vegan burger launches in every London McDonald's
- Credit: McDonald's
A vegan burger has arrived in every London McDonald's branch.
The McPlant is the fast-food chain's first plant-based burger, and as of today - January 5 - it is available in every store across the UK.
It includes a plant-based patty, co-developed with Beyond Meat, coupled with a bespoke vegan cheese and vegan sandwich sauce.
To mark the roll-out, Hackney-born boxing champion Lawrence Okolie gave his seal of approval to the new "knock-out" burger at his training gym.
The McPlant was initially trialled in Coventry in September last year, before arriving at a further 250 stores across the country.
At that time, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare said: "We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.
"Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”
Most Read
- 1 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
- 2 Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre
- 3 'A born encourager': Tributes paid to retired teacher and bandmaster
- 4 New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs
- 5 Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge
- 6 New Year honour for Gidea Park Co-op store manager who lobbied parliament to protect colleagues
- 7 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
- 8 Seventeen babies arrived on Christmas Day at Queen's Hospital
- 9 2021 performance numbers at Queen's and King George Hospitals
- 10 'Children feel happy and confident': Romford nursery rated Good by Ofsted