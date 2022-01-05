McDonald's McPlant vegan burger has launched at every London branch - Credit: McDonald's

A vegan burger has arrived in every London McDonald's branch.

The McPlant is the fast-food chain's first plant-based burger, and as of today - January 5 - it is available in every store across the UK.

It includes a plant-based patty, co-developed with Beyond Meat, coupled with a bespoke vegan cheese and vegan sandwich sauce.

To mark the roll-out, Hackney-born boxing champion Lawrence Okolie gave his seal of approval to the new "knock-out" burger at his training gym.

Boxing champion Lawrence Okolie enjoyed the McPlant at his training gym - Credit: Tomgphoto

The McPlant was initially trialled in Coventry in September last year, before arriving at a further 250 stores across the country.

At that time, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare said: "We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

"Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”