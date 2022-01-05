News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Vegan burger launches in every London McDonald's

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:40 PM January 5, 2022
McDonald's McPlant vegan burger has launched at every London branch

McDonald's McPlant vegan burger has launched at every London branch - Credit: McDonald's

A vegan burger has arrived in every London McDonald's branch.

The McPlant is the fast-food chain's first plant-based burger, and as of today - January 5 - it is available in every store across the UK.

It includes a plant-based patty, co-developed with Beyond Meat, coupled with a bespoke vegan cheese and vegan sandwich sauce.

To mark the roll-out, Hackney-born boxing champion Lawrence Okolie gave his seal of approval to the new "knock-out" burger at his training gym.

Boxing champion Lawrence Okolie enjoyed the McPlant at his training gym

Boxing champion Lawrence Okolie enjoyed the McPlant at his training gym - Credit: Tomgphoto

The McPlant was initially trialled in Coventry in September last year, before arriving at a further 250 stores across the country.

At that time, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare said: "We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

"Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

Hackney-born Lawrence Okolie enjoys McPlant burger

Hackney-born Lawrence Okolie supported the McDonald's roll-out - Credit: Tomgphoto

Most Read

  1. 1 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
  2. 2 Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre
  3. 3 'A born encourager': Tributes paid to retired teacher and bandmaster
  1. 4 New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs
  2. 5 Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge
  3. 6 New Year honour for Gidea Park Co-op store manager who lobbied parliament to protect colleagues
  4. 7 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
  5. 8 Seventeen babies arrived on Christmas Day at Queen's Hospital
  6. 9 2021 performance numbers at Queen's and King George Hospitals
  7. 10 'Children feel happy and confident': Romford nursery rated Good by Ofsted
Food and Drink
London Live News
London
Hackney News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

17 Freeman Way in Hornchurch.

Data

The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021

Daniel Gayne

person
Police officers were called to the former Oldchurch hospital site in Wideford Drive to reports of "a large group fighting".

London Live News

Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London. Picture date: Friday December 31, 2021.

London Live News

Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Composite of file photos of recipients of awards in the New Year Honours

The Queen

Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon