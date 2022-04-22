News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'We want to help’: Romford restaurant organises day to support Ukraine 

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:22 AM April 22, 2022
Director Remzi Erdogan stood outside the Romford restaurant, Mangal Meze

Director Remzi Erdogan outside the Romford restaurant, Mangal Meze - Credit: Remzi Erdogan

The Romford-based Turkish restaurant Mangal Meze is hosting a "support for Ukraine" day in an effort to help civilians affected by the war. 

On May 5, the South Street restaurant will be offering a three-course set menu at £30 per person, with three sittings from 2pm to 11pm. 

Money will be raised for the Ukraine effort via a combination of items on sale, such as lapel pins, a collection box, a raffle and Mangal Meze donating 25 per cent of the day’s takings. 

All of the money will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal. 

Mangal Meze will be donating 25pc of its takings to the DEC appeal, with a raffle and items also to be on sale during the day

Mangal Meze will be donating 25pc of its takings to the DEC appeal, with a raffle and items also to be on sale during the day - Credit: Remzi Erdogan

Remzi Erdogan, director of Mangal Meze, said the day is a way for the restaurant to support the civilians in Ukraine. 

He said: “A lot of children and a lot of people cannot eat because of the war, and a lot of parents are losing their kids. We want to help them.” 

Co-organised with Artistic Design, which is doing the advertising, Remzi said the day is also a reminder against complacency to the impact of warfare.

"Someday, it could happen to us as well.” 

To book a table, do so by either calling or online. 

Support Ukraine
Food and Drink
Romford News
Havering News
East London News

