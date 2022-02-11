News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Review

Joseph & Co review: 'Outstanding quality and picture perfect dishes'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM February 11, 2022
Updated: 12:16 PM February 11, 2022
Eggs On Fire

Chef Lee Harrison plating up the Eggs on Fire dish - Credit: JaxPR

Hornchurch restaurant Joseph & Co’s re-invented menu, which focuses on breakfast, brunch and lunch, offers outstanding quality and picture perfect dishes.   

Following its closure at Christmas, owners Gary and Fran Greenwood, both 57, worked to create a unique café atmosphere in their venue.  

Walking into Joseph & Co on a dreary day, my mood was immediately lifted by the beaming smiles of Gary, Fran and their son, Joseph, 20, who is also the barista.  

Joseph was quick to make me a latte, which was served with Lotus Biscoff biscuits, despite being busy with other customers.  

The Great Britain

The Great Britain was praised by our reviewer - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The refined menu offers quirky takes on brunch favourites and each dish I spotted on the pass had been plated with precision by chef Lee Harrison.  

I opted for the Great Britain - two eggs your way, bacon, sausage, sautéed potatoes, bbq beans, mushrooms and vine tomatoes – which I can say was one of the best breakfasts I have had.   

The ingredients are high-quality, the portion size was generous and it was plated to perfection.  

Double pancake stack

The gluten-free and vegan-friendly Double Pancake Stack - Credit: Chantelle Billson

I then tried the gluten-free and vegan-friendly Double Pancake Stack from the littles one’s menu, and again, I was impressed by the presentation, large portion size and moreish taste.

Food Reviews
Hornchurch News

Don't Miss

Lesley Rogers (right), died aged 46. Pictured here with husband Dan.

Obituary

Tribute to Collier Row mother who could 'light up a room'

Daniel Gayne

person
Illegal parking in Crow Lane

Havering Council

Council plots new measures to block illegal parking in a Romford road

Charles Thomson

person
Maidstone Crown Court

London Live News

Ten charged with eight accused of murder and manslaughter after stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Funeral of Isla Caton at South Essex Crematorium in Havering. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Hundreds say goodbye to Isla Caton at Upminster funeral

Daniel Gayne

person