Joseph & Co review: 'Outstanding quality and picture perfect dishes'

Review

Chef Lee Harrison plating up the Eggs on Fire dish - Credit: JaxPR

Hornchurch restaurant Joseph & Co’s re-invented menu, which focuses on breakfast, brunch and lunch, offers outstanding quality and picture perfect dishes.

Following its closure at Christmas, owners Gary and Fran Greenwood, both 57, worked to create a unique café atmosphere in their venue.

Walking into Joseph & Co on a dreary day, my mood was immediately lifted by the beaming smiles of Gary, Fran and their son, Joseph, 20, who is also the barista.

Joseph was quick to make me a latte, which was served with Lotus Biscoff biscuits, despite being busy with other customers.

The Great Britain was praised by our reviewer - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The refined menu offers quirky takes on brunch favourites and each dish I spotted on the pass had been plated with precision by chef Lee Harrison.

I opted for the Great Britain - two eggs your way, bacon, sausage, sautéed potatoes, bbq beans, mushrooms and vine tomatoes – which I can say was one of the best breakfasts I have had.

The ingredients are high-quality, the portion size was generous and it was plated to perfection.

The gluten-free and vegan-friendly Double Pancake Stack - Credit: Chantelle Billson

I then tried the gluten-free and vegan-friendly Double Pancake Stack from the littles one’s menu, and again, I was impressed by the presentation, large portion size and moreish taste.