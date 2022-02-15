Japanese online takeaway looks to open Gidea park store
- Credit: C.DO Sushi
A Japanese food delivery business is looking to open a takeaway store in Gidea Park.
C.DO Sushi has been delivering meals from a home in Harold Hill since August 2020 but is now looking to take the next step in expanding the business.
It has applied for planning permission for a change of use for 7 Station Road, near Gidea Park station, from a florist to a hot food takeaway.
The address in Squirrels Heath ward was previously occupied by a branch of The Bloom Room florists.
Manager Lan Nguyen said the takeaway would sell “traditional Japanese food, with sushi and sashimi and cooked food as well”.
The proposed opening times are between noon and 10pm from Monday to Friday.
A decision on the plans is expected by April 1, 2022 and the company hopes to complete works on the site between April and June.
View the plans using P0151.22.