Topless male waiters to serve Galentine's Day brunch in Hornchurch

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:36 AM February 4, 2022
Onyx in Hornchurch is hosting a bottomless brunch served by shirtless male waiters

Onyx in Hornchurch is hosting a bottomless brunch served by shirtless male waiters - Credit: Lyle Boenke/Posh Cockney Productions

A Hornchurch restaurant and bar is hosting a special event for girlfriends wanting to "let loose and live their best lives" this month.

Onyx Restaurant and Bar has announced its Galentine's Day bottomless brunch on February 13 for "all those deciding to celebrate friendship" ahead of Valentine's Day.

'Vibrant' cocktails will be available throughout the afternoon

'Vibrant' cocktails will be available throughout the afternoon - Credit: Lyle Boenke/Posh Cockney Productions

Marking Galentine's Day has become increasingly popular in recent years, with the concept conceived by character Leslie Knope in TV series Parks and Recreation. 

In Hornchurch, diners will be served sharing platters and "vibrant" cocktails by shirtless male waiters, with bottomless cocktails available from 4pm to 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, groups of girlfriends will be serenaded by singer Jake Oakshott and enjoy an "energetic DJ performance".

Live music and a DJ will get diners on the dancefloor

Live music and a DJ will get diners on the dancefloor - Credit: Lyle Boenke/Posh Cockney Productions

There will also be plenty of photo opportunities on offer for those hoping to get the perfect Instagram shots in Onyx’s "photogenic interior", including a photo frame prop designed for social media posting. 

Launched in October 2019, Onyx is a luxury Italian restaurant and bar with a rooftop terrace and a "family-friendly" menu.

For bookings visit: https://www.onyxrestaurantandbar.com/

The bar's photogenic interior is perfect for Instagram

The bar's photogenic interior is perfect for Instagram - Credit: Live music and a DJ will get diners on the dancefloor

Girlfriends can enjoy cocktails and sharing platters

Girlfriends can enjoy cocktails and sharing platters - Credit: Lyle Boenke/Posh Cockney Productions

Sharing platters perfect for groups of friends will be served by male, topless waiters

Sharing platters perfect for groups of friends will be served by male, topless waiters - Credit: Lyle Boenke/Posh Cockney Productions

