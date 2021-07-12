News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:16 PM July 12, 2021   
Gourmet 4 at The Brewery in Romford is located in-between Sleep.8 and TGI Fridays.

Gourmet 4 at The Brewery in Romford is located in-between Sleep.8 and TGI Fridays. - Credit: Gourmet 4

A new food marketplace has opened at The Brewery in Romford.

Opening at the end of June, Gourmet 4 is a restaurant which brings together multiple brands under one roof to offer a dine-in, food hall experience. There is also the option to takeaway or order for delivery via Deliveroo or Uber Eats.  

Located in between Sleep.8 and American chain restaurant TGI Fridays, diners can choose from a variety of different branded cuisines such as burgers, wings and pizzas.  

Brands featured in the Romford food hall so far include Naples-style pizza restaurant Pizzaro, Fat Burgers, Smokey Joe’s and Saucy Chicks, all offering “quality” food with “speed at the core”.  

Fat Burgers burger with fries on the side

Fat Burgers is one of the brands that diners can enjoy at Gourmet 4. - Credit: Gourmet 4

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Gourmet food is the meeting ground for the new class of people that love to be together enjoying food for its health and taste benefits. 

You may also want to watch:

“Gourmet 4 selectively choose food brands by a vetting and quality check process which they use to make sure that the quality and taste reflects what Gourmet 4 stands for.” 

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Five films to watch which were shot in Romford
  2. 2 Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
  3. 3 Man injured after reported 'assault' on Gooshays Drive
  1. 4 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  2. 5 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
  3. 6 Possible road and train disruptions around Romford
  4. 7 Hannahs Bakery coming to Elm Park and Upminster
  5. 8 Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time
  6. 9 Hornchurch mum uses lockdown lull to pursue fitness passion
  7. 10 11 cheap and cheerful days out in and around Havering under £10
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The King Harold pub

King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon