'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford
- Credit: Gourmet 4
A new food marketplace has opened at The Brewery in Romford.
Opening at the end of June, Gourmet 4 is a restaurant which brings together multiple brands under one roof to offer a dine-in, food hall experience. There is also the option to takeaway or order for delivery via Deliveroo or Uber Eats.
Located in between Sleep.8 and American chain restaurant TGI Fridays, diners can choose from a variety of different branded cuisines such as burgers, wings and pizzas.
Brands featured in the Romford food hall so far include Naples-style pizza restaurant Pizzaro, Fat Burgers, Smokey Joe’s and Saucy Chicks, all offering “quality” food with “speed at the core”.
A spokesperson for the brand said: “Gourmet food is the meeting ground for the new class of people that love to be together enjoying food for its health and taste benefits.
“Gourmet 4 selectively choose food brands by a vetting and quality check process which they use to make sure that the quality and taste reflects what Gourmet 4 stands for.”
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10pm.
