More than 40 pubs across east and north London have been listed among the UK's best in an annual beer guide.

Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has published its Good Beer Guide 2022, which features 4,500 of the best and most friendly watering holes.

The pubs, bars and breweries were chosen by thousands of independent CAMRA volunteers for their selection of quality cask beers.

The 49th edition of the best-selling annual beer guide lists 293 pubs across the Greater London region, including 47 new entries.

Here are some of the pubs near you that are featured:

EAST LONDON

The Barking Dog, Barking

King’s Arms, Bethnal Green

The Camel, Bethnal Green

Eleanor Arms, Bow

The Ledger Building, Canary Wharf

Miller’s Well, East Ham

Gidea Park Micropub, Gidea Park

The Ship, Gidea Park

Hop Inn, Hornchurch

J.J. Moon’s, Hornchurch

Jono’s, Ilford

Pepper Saint Ontiod, Isle of Dogs

Craft Beer Co, Limehouse

Golden Fleece, Manor Park

Black Lion, Plaistow

The Moon & Stars, Romford

Commercial Tavern, Spitalfields

King’s Stores, Spitalfields

Pride of Spitalfields, Spitalfields

Williams Ale & Cider House, Spitalfields

Tap East, Stratford

Upminster TapRoom, Upminster

The George, Wanstead

Prospect of Whitby, Wapping

Crown & Crooked Billet, Woodford

The Cricketers, Woodford Green

NORTH LONDON

The Snooty Fox, Canonbury

Anchor & Hope, Clapton

The Bald Faced Stag, East Finchley

The Cock Tavern, Hackney

Pembury Tavern, Hackney

Brewhouse & Kitchen, Highbury

The Coronet, Holloway

The Lamb, Holloway

Chesham Arms, Homerton

Wenlock Arms, Hoxton

The Angel, Islington

The Parcel Yard, King’s Cross

Mossy Well, Muswell Hill

King Charles I, Pentonville

The Rochester Castle, Stoke Newington

The Landseer Arms, Upper Holloway

Shaftesbury Tavern, Upper Holloway

St John’s Tavern, Upper Holloway

The Good Beer Guide 2022 is available to buy from the CAMRA website.