CAMRA Good Beer Guide: Which pubs made the cut for 2022?
More than 40 pubs across east and north London have been listed among the UK's best in an annual beer guide.
Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has published its Good Beer Guide 2022, which features 4,500 of the best and most friendly watering holes.
The pubs, bars and breweries were chosen by thousands of independent CAMRA volunteers for their selection of quality cask beers.
The 49th edition of the best-selling annual beer guide lists 293 pubs across the Greater London region, including 47 new entries.
Here are some of the pubs near you that are featured:
EAST LONDON
The Barking Dog, Barking
King’s Arms, Bethnal Green
The Camel, Bethnal Green
Eleanor Arms, Bow
The Ledger Building, Canary Wharf
Miller’s Well, East Ham
Gidea Park Micropub, Gidea Park
The Ship, Gidea Park
J.J. Moon’s, Hornchurch
Jono’s, Ilford
Pepper Saint Ontiod, Isle of Dogs
Craft Beer Co, Limehouse
Golden Fleece, Manor Park
Black Lion, Plaistow
The Moon & Stars, Romford
Commercial Tavern, Spitalfields
King’s Stores, Spitalfields
Pride of Spitalfields, Spitalfields
Williams Ale & Cider House, Spitalfields
Tap East, Stratford
The George, Wanstead
Prospect of Whitby, Wapping
Crown & Crooked Billet, Woodford
The Cricketers, Woodford Green
NORTH LONDON
The Snooty Fox, Canonbury
Anchor & Hope, Clapton
The Bald Faced Stag, East Finchley
Pembury Tavern, Hackney
Brewhouse & Kitchen, Highbury
The Coronet, Holloway
The Lamb, Holloway
Chesham Arms, Homerton
Wenlock Arms, Hoxton
The Angel, Islington
The Parcel Yard, King’s Cross
King Charles I, Pentonville
The Rochester Castle, Stoke Newington
The Landseer Arms, Upper Holloway
Shaftesbury Tavern, Upper Holloway
St John’s Tavern, Upper Holloway
The Good Beer Guide 2022 is available to buy from the CAMRA website.