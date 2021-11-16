News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
CAMRA Good Beer Guide: Which pubs made the cut for 2022?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:27 PM November 16, 2021
The UK's pub industry could take a hit if the chancellor raises beer duty in the Autumn Budget. Phot

More than 40 pubs across east and north London feature in the Good Beer Guide 2022. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

More than 40 pubs across east and north London have been listed among the UK's best in an annual beer guide.

Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has published its Good Beer Guide 2022, which features 4,500 of the best and most friendly watering holes.

The pubs, bars and breweries were chosen by thousands of independent CAMRA volunteers for their selection of quality cask beers.

The 49th edition of the best-selling annual beer guide lists 293 pubs across the Greater London region, including 47 new entries.

Here are some of the pubs near you that are featured:

EAST LONDON

The Barking Dog, Barking 

King’s Arms, Bethnal Green 

The Camel, Bethnal Green 

Eleanor Arms, Bow 

The Ledger Building, Canary Wharf 

Miller’s Well, East Ham 

Gidea Park Micropub, Gidea Park 

The Ship, Gidea Park 

Hop Inn, Hornchurch 

J.J. Moon’s, Hornchurch 

Jono’s, Ilford 

Pepper Saint Ontiod, Isle of Dogs 

Craft Beer Co, Limehouse 

Golden Fleece, Manor Park 

Black Lion, Plaistow 

The Moon & Stars, Romford 

Commercial Tavern, Spitalfields 

King’s Stores, Spitalfields 

Pride of Spitalfields, Spitalfields 

Williams Ale & Cider House, Spitalfields 

Tap East, Stratford 

Upminster TapRoom, Upminster 

The George, Wanstead 

Prospect of Whitby, Wapping 

Crown & Crooked Billet, Woodford 

The Cricketers, Woodford Green 

NORTH LONDON

The Snooty Fox, Canonbury 

Anchor & Hope, Clapton 

The Bald Faced Stag, East Finchley 

The Cock Tavern, Hackney 

Pembury Tavern, Hackney 

Brewhouse & Kitchen, Highbury 

The Coronet, Holloway 

The Lamb, Holloway 

Chesham Arms, Homerton 

Wenlock Arms, Hoxton 

The Angel, Islington 

The Parcel Yard, King’s Cross 

Mossy Well, Muswell Hill 

King Charles I, Pentonville 

The Rochester Castle, Stoke Newington 

The Landseer Arms, Upper Holloway 

Shaftesbury Tavern, Upper Holloway 

St John’s Tavern, Upper Holloway

The Good Beer Guide 2022 is available to buy from the CAMRA website.

