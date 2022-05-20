Here are five places that offer top-rated 'cheap eats' in Romford, according to Tripadvisor - Credit: PA

As the cost-of-living crisis hit the pockets of people all over the UK, having the money to indulge in dining out is becoming an increasing luxury for many.

As part of the Recorder's Your Money Matters campaign, which offers practical advice and support while the price of fuel and bills soar, we decided to take a look at where our readers can enjoy a delicious meal out without having to worry about blowing the budget.

Here are five Havering eateries that are top-rated in Tripadvisor's “cheap eats” category:

Golden Lion

Located on Romford’s High Street, this historic pub provides a top-rated cheap meal.

Boasting a four out of five from 231 reviewees, on Tripadvisor review reads: “Food is always well cooked and reasonably priced, catering for all tastes....especially the bao buns and sliders.

"Definitely worth a visit when in town."

Another said they enjoyed a “lovely roast lunch”, adding that the pub serves “very good food” paired with “top service” and ”reasonable prices”.

Melih BBQ

This restaurant serves up a variety of Mediterranean, barbecue and Turkish dishes.

Situated in High Road, Chadwell Heath, it is rated four and a half out of five by 162 reviewees.

One said: “What a pleasure to eat here - wonderful staff, great food, top class service, staff who really cared, value for money.”

Another reviewer said the restaurant offers “cheap and excellent food”.

Sweet Rose Cakery

Nominated as travellers’ choice on Tripadvisor, this dessert restaurant and café has a glowing top marks - five out of five rating - from 134 reviewees.

The latest reviewer said they received “warm friendly greetings from all the staff on arrival and throughout, along with delicious food, in a lovely clean setting”.

Part of another review read: “Terrific value and service. Thank you sweet Rose for a first-class afternoon.”

Toby Carvery, Romford

According to Tripadvisor, this chain in The Brewery shopping centre offers great value for money and has a three and a half out of five rating from 705 reviewees.

Diners can expect to pay from £6 to £12, depending on the day and time, and will be able to enjoy a range of British dishes from a prawn cocktail starter to a roast carvery main.

A reviewer said: “Me, my son and family always have a wonderful meal at the Carvery.

"The food is always hot, fresh and meat is a decent portion size.”

Another said: “Great staff, great food, great service, good value! Would recommend a visit highly. We come here often.”

Poppins Restaurant

This Romford café in Western Road has been rated four and a half out of five thanks to 67 reviews, the majority of which sing its praises.

The menu offers a range of dishes from a full English breakfast to jacket potatoes with all the toppings, and omelettes.

Currently, the top review reads: “So many cafés in Romford and I choose the right one. Friendly, clean and great value. The woman taking orders and serving made all the difference today.”

Another reviewee said the “reasonably-priced” café “never disappoints”; they have “never had a bad meal” there.

They added: “In fact, only place in Romford to actually get a proper omelette, not the prepacked rubbish.

"No matter what you order, there will not be any disappointment."



