News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Five Guys confirms plans to open new restaurant in Romford

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM September 29, 2022
Five Guys has confirmed it is opening a new restaurant in The Brewery

Five Guys has confirmed it is opening a new restaurant in The Brewery - Credit: Alice Morgon

A popular burger and chips restaurant is due to open in Romford later this year. 

Five Guys, which was founded by five brothers in Virginia in the late 1980s, is primarily known for its range of burgers and milkshakes, with restaurants located all over the UK. 

While an official date for the opening of the new restaurant in The Brewery has yet to be nailed down, Five Guys has confirmed it is planning to be up and running by the second half of November.    

The site, which is believed to be next to Wagamama, remains under construction. 

Five Guys is one of a slew of popular restaurants announcing new spots in The Brewery. 

Wagamama recently opened on September 26, with the launch of a new Turtle Bay due in November

This all follows the acquisition earlier this year of The Brewery by Schroders Capital UK Real Estate Fund and the Zurich Investment Foundation Immobilien Europa Direkt, for a total of £162 million. 

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Rattan Garden Furniture Limited, Romford

Romford furniture shop fined £15,000 for chairs breaching fire safety rules

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

Updated

Pedestrian in hospital after car crash in Romford

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Harrow Lodge Primary School in Havering

Hornchurch school turns fortunes around with 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
City of London Magistrates' Court in Queen Victoria Street

Ex-Met officer in east London barred from policing after assault in Romford

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon