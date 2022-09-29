Five Guys has confirmed it is opening a new restaurant in The Brewery - Credit: Alice Morgon

A popular burger and chips restaurant is due to open in Romford later this year.

Five Guys, which was founded by five brothers in Virginia in the late 1980s, is primarily known for its range of burgers and milkshakes, with restaurants located all over the UK.

While an official date for the opening of the new restaurant in The Brewery has yet to be nailed down, Five Guys has confirmed it is planning to be up and running by the second half of November.

The site, which is believed to be next to Wagamama, remains under construction.

Five Guys is one of a slew of popular restaurants announcing new spots in The Brewery.

Wagamama recently opened on September 26, with the launch of a new Turtle Bay due in November.

This all follows the acquisition earlier this year of The Brewery by Schroders Capital UK Real Estate Fund and the Zurich Investment Foundation Immobilien Europa Direkt, for a total of £162 million.