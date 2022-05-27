Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in east London

The winner has been revealed in our quest to find the most popular fish and chip shop in east London - Credit: Matthew Usher

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day we asked our readers to nominate and vote for their favourite place to get the traditional British dish.

The results are in, and readers have made their feelings known.

They chose the Brothers Fish Bar as their favourite, with the Seven Kings takeaway coming out on top with 22.6 percent of the votes.

Newham's Lucas Fish Bar came second with 14.4pc of the share, while Serene Fish & Chips in Gants Hill polled 12.7pc in third place.

The Brothers Fish Bar in Seven Kings won the east London vote - Credit: Google Maps



