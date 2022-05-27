News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in east London

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:11 PM May 27, 2022
East London favourite fish and chip shop

The winner has been revealed in our quest to find the most popular fish and chip shop in east London - Credit: Matthew Usher

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day we asked our readers to nominate and vote for their favourite place to get the traditional British dish. 

The results are in, and readers have made their feelings known.

They chose the Brothers Fish Bar as their favourite, with the Seven Kings takeaway coming out on top with 22.6 percent of the votes.

Newham's Lucas Fish Bar came second with 14.4pc of the share, while Serene Fish & Chips in Gants Hill polled 12.7pc in third place.

Fish and Chip day favourite selected

The Brothers Fish Bar in Seven Kings won the east London vote - Credit: Google Maps


London Live News
Food and Drink
East London News

Don't Miss

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where and when is it happening?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The South Street site where the development will be constructed, opposite the entrance to The Liberty

Havering Council

13 flats and commercial units in four-storey block approved for Romford

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
West Ham have been training at their site in Rush Green since 2015

Football

Property prices rocket around Premier League team's training ground

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon