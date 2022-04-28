East London is full of great places to tuck into expertly cooked steaks. Here are nine in Hackney, Barking, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets - Credit: Hawksmoor Wood Wharf

Meat lovers looking to raise the culinary stakes with premium cuts of expertly cooked rib-eyes and rumps need look no further.

Some of the best steaks in London can be found in Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham, Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham.

In no particular order, here are nine of the best steak restaurants in east London.

1. Blacklock – Shoreditch, Hackney

Google rating: 4.7 stars, 1,326 reviews

Where: 28-30 Rivington Street, London EC2A 3DZ

Price: ££

This former East End furniture factory serves up quality grass-fed meat from butchers Phillip Warren in Cornwall, cooked over a charcoal grill.

The restaurant’s décor, with its original crittal windows, leather recliners and Rosewood dining chairs, gives a nod to it’s industrial past.

Steaks are dry aged up to 55 days, with cuts such as Denver, rump fillet, rump cap and rib eye on the menu.

2. Miller & Carter Newbury Park – Redbridge

Google rating: 4.1 stars, 1424 reviews

Where: Aldborough Road North, Ilford, IG2 7TD

Price: £££

Customers visiting Miller & Carter will have to spruce up beforehand as the restaurant has a smart-casual dress code.

But the extra effort will be rewarded by 30-day matured British and Irish cuts cooked by chefs trained at the eatery’s own “Steak School”.

Miller & Carter has been crowned “The Masters of Steak” by the Craft Guild of Chefs. It prides itself on the quality and meticulous inspection of its beef, from farm to fork.

3. Hawksmoor Wood Wharf - Canary Wharf

Google rating: 4.7 stars, 288 reviews

Where: 1 Water Street, London E14 5GX

Price: £££

Sharing steaks at Hawksmoor Wood Wharf - Credit: Hawksmoor Wood Wharf

The Docklands restaurant offers stunning waterside views and great steaks to match, including a cast-iron fillet steak served with bone marrow and onions.

Also on the menu are large cuts, none smaller than 500 grams, meant to share between two people.

Hawksmoor Wood Wharf sits atop in an eco-friendly floating pavilion at dock level. It joins onto a 120-seat waterside bar, the Hawksmoor Lowback.

There is also an east London Hawksmoor branch in Spitalfields.

4. Christina’s – Barking

Google rating: 4.3 stars, 1,286 reviews

Where: 8-10 North Street, Barking, IG11 8AW

Price: ££

Christina’s takes a much more casual dining approach to fine steak dining. The restaurant boasts juicy steaks at friendly prices.

It also offers set menus for 10 people or more and a steak feast from groups of six or more.

5. Bar + Block Steakhouse – Aldgate, Tower Hamlets

Google rating: 4.3 stars, 418 reviews

Where: 66 Alie Street, E1 8PX

Price: ££

Bar + Block’s menu is more than generous when it comes to steaks. Classic eight ounce cuts such as rump, sirloin, ribeye and fillet are on offer, all reared from British and Irish Angus breeds and matured for at least 30 days.

They are hand-cut to size to match customers’ appetites.

The Aldgate eatery also has speciality steaks for more adventurous beef connoisseurs. These include surf and turf dishes featuring 80 ounces of sirloin goodness and jumbo prawns, as well as coal-cooked Dinosaur short-rib.

There are also plenty of non-steak dishes available as well as a kids menu offering up mini-steak and fries.

6. Elvet Steakhouse – Forest Gate, Newham

Google rating: 4.3 stars, 2,139 reviews

Where: 392 Romford Road, Forest Gate, E7 8DF

Price: £££

Mouth-watering Argentinian and Australian steaks are served at Elvet, including classic cuts and even Wagyu beef.



All the restaurant’s steaks are Halal certified at the spacious eatery and there is even a steak on the menu wrapped in 24-carat gold.

7. Goodman - Canary Wharf, Tower Hamlets

Google rating: 4.6 stars, 1,118 reviews

Where: 3 South Quay Square, E14 9RU

Price: ££££

Great steaks are not often cheap and eating one at Goodman’s will likely burn a hole in most people’s pockets.

The restaurant’s cheapest fillet cut - without the trimmings - costs £33.

Its most expensive - a 400g 150-days cornfed Black Angus rib eye - will set you back £47.

Goodman’s is serious about beef; sourcing its steaks from the UK, Spain and US before aging it on-site in a dehumidified environment to bring out the fullest flavours.

Specially imported charcoal ovens use a blend of wood from sustainable sources, burned at hundreds of degrees Celsius, to give Goodman steaks their signature smokiness.

8. Jaxon’s Eating House – Upminster, Havering

Google rating: 4.9 stars, 79 reviews

Where: Cranham Golf Course St Mary's Lane, Upminster RM14 3NU

Price: ££

This family run establishment serves up a sumptuous Sunday roast which includes the option of roast sirloin of beef plus all the trimmings.

The restaurant also serves steak mains throughout the week.

9. Gaucho - Canary Wharf, Tower Hamlets

Google rating: 4.3 stars, 1,133 reviews

Where: 29 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, E14 8RR

Price: £££

Gaucho offers premium Argentinian steaks with panoramic views of the Thames.

The contemporary Argentinian steak restaurant has an extensive menu, which includes a range of sustainable “100 per cent carbon neutral” steaks – such as Chorizo sirloin and Cuadril rump.

Customers can even “top up” their steak with a tree for £2, with a sapling planted as part of Gaucho’s reforesting project.