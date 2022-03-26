News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

5 of the best family-friendly pubs in east London

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:57 PM March 26, 2022
The Pipe Major pub in Dagenham

The Pipe Major in Dagenham has a beer garden for the adults and a play park for the kids - Credit: Google

With spring finally in the air and the nights getting longer, it's the best time of year to start thinking of family days out. 

Going to the pub is as good an activity as any; whether young or old, whether with friends or family. 

To help those who want to take the kids, we've created a round-up of the best family-friendly pubs across east London.

The Bell and Gate, Collier Row - Pets Palace

New doggy playground

The Bell and Gate pub had a dog-friendly space since July last year - Credit: Jess Sawyer

Pets are part of the fabric of any family, as all loving owners know.

The Bell and Gate in Collier has had a dog-friendly space since July last year, after landlord Mick Harold and wife Melanie cooked up the idea while being closed during lockdown.

Having already played host to a pooch-party, this is the ideal venue for families whose days out feature their pets.

Visit facebook.com/bellandgate/ for further information.

Address: 248 Collier Row Lane, RM5 3JB

The Pipe Major, Dagenham - Play Park for Kids

The Pipe Major pub in Dagenham

The Pipe Major in Dagenham has a beer garden for the adults and a play park for the kids - Credit: Google

Opened in 2015, this pub near Dagenham East station is known for its carvery, atmosphere and extensive menu.

Most Read

  1. 1 Havering Council leader: Drug charge 'was result of a suicide attempt'
  2. 2 £162m purchase of The Brewery an 'exciting opportunity', say new owners
  3. 3 Upminster assault: Man's nose broken at train station 
  1. 4 Decision on 37-home Romford development looms
  2. 5 'Unpopular and unpalatable decision': Inadequate-rated nursery 'temporarily' shuts doors
  3. 6 Daniel Laskos stabbing: Defence urges jury to put 'sympathy and prejudice to one side'
  4. 7 37-home Victoria Road development given green light in unanimous vote
  5. 8 Romford facing second dispersal order in six weeks following crime surge
  6. 9 Anger as trees 'ripped out' of Rainham wood for drainage ditch
  7. 10 Over 300 Covid patients in east London hospitals as daily averages rise

With a big beer garden and a children’s play area, this boozer sits on the former Sanofi site.

Visit pipemajorpubdagenham.co.uk to book.

Address: 1 Yewtree Avenue, Dagenham, RM10 7XS

Prince of Wales, Ilford - Roast Dinners for All

Prince of Wales pub in Green Lane, Ilford

The Prince of Wales pub in Ilford serves a mean kids roast dinner every Sunday - Credit: Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales - one of the Ilford Recorder’s Hospitality Heroes - calls itself a "different type of pub".

Landlord David Christoff has said he's proud to be the kind of place “where you can bring your family".

Sunday's roast dinners are one way to show families they're welcome; at only £10.45 for adults and £7.45 for kids, it's an offer that's bound to entice people through the door.

Visit facebook.com/princeofwales.ilford/ for more information.

Address: 63 Green Lane, Ilford, IG1 1XJ

The Windjammer, Royal Wharf - Kids Arts & Crafts

The Windjammer features a split level interior, including a large downstairs bar and dining area wit

There is a supervised arts and crafts activity every Sunday between 12–4pm at the Windjammer - Credit: Archant

Open since March 2020, this dockside pub promises a “fresh, seasonal food and a community atmosphere".

On the feedback of the community, the Windjammer holds The Kids Table - a children's arts and crafts activity - every weekend. 

It also runs a quiz night if that tickles your fancy.

Visit windjammerlondon.co.uk/ for more information.

Address: The Windjammer, 25 Admiralty Avenue, Silvertown, E16 2PN

Henley Arms, North Woolwich - Kids Eat for Free

Aaron Wilson is the new licensee of The Henley Arms, London, E16 2JB

According to its Facebook page, kids eat for free on Tuesday at the Henley Arms in North Woolwich - Credit: Matt Grayson

This North Woolwich boozer has now reopened after a refurbishment undertaken late last year.

According to its Facebook page, on Tuesdays a free kids meal is included with every adult meal purchased.

Before last year's revamp got underway, licensee Aaron Wilson promised the pub would return with community activities like quiz nights, live entertainment, and family fun days.

Visit facebook.com/henleyarmspub/ for more information.

Address: 268 Albert Road, North Woolwich, E16 2JB

London Live News
East London News
Newham News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Emerson Park has been home to footballers including Ray Parlour, Rob Lee and Diafra Sakho

The neighbourhood where footballers call home 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Police say a car collided with a tree on the A12 just before 2am

London Live News

One dead, another critical after Romford A12 crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A general view looking down at people eating on the lower level of Covent Garden Market, London.

Food and Drink

Top rated restaurants in Romford, according to TripAdvisor

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The site of the former Romford pub The Bitter End is up for auction

Pubs

Old Romford pub expected to be sold for over £3.4m at auction 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon