5 of the best family-friendly pubs in east London
With spring finally in the air and the nights getting longer, it's the best time of year to start thinking of family days out.
Going to the pub is as good an activity as any; whether young or old, whether with friends or family.
To help those who want to take the kids, we've created a round-up of the best family-friendly pubs across east London.
The Bell and Gate, Collier Row - Pets Palace
Pets are part of the fabric of any family, as all loving owners know.
The Bell and Gate in Collier has had a dog-friendly space since July last year, after landlord Mick Harold and wife Melanie cooked up the idea while being closed during lockdown.
Having already played host to a pooch-party, this is the ideal venue for families whose days out feature their pets.
Visit facebook.com/bellandgate/ for further information.
Address: 248 Collier Row Lane, RM5 3JB
The Pipe Major, Dagenham - Play Park for Kids
Opened in 2015, this pub near Dagenham East station is known for its carvery, atmosphere and extensive menu.
With a big beer garden and a children’s play area, this boozer sits on the former Sanofi site.
Visit pipemajorpubdagenham.co.uk to book.
Address: 1 Yewtree Avenue, Dagenham, RM10 7XS
Prince of Wales, Ilford - Roast Dinners for All
The Prince of Wales - one of the Ilford Recorder’s Hospitality Heroes - calls itself a "different type of pub".
Landlord David Christoff has said he's proud to be the kind of place “where you can bring your family".
Sunday's roast dinners are one way to show families they're welcome; at only £10.45 for adults and £7.45 for kids, it's an offer that's bound to entice people through the door.
Visit facebook.com/princeofwales.ilford/ for more information.
Address: 63 Green Lane, Ilford, IG1 1XJ
The Windjammer, Royal Wharf - Kids Arts & Crafts
Open since March 2020, this dockside pub promises a “fresh, seasonal food and a community atmosphere".
On the feedback of the community, the Windjammer holds The Kids Table - a children's arts and crafts activity - every weekend.
It also runs a quiz night if that tickles your fancy.
Visit windjammerlondon.co.uk/ for more information.
Address: The Windjammer, 25 Admiralty Avenue, Silvertown, E16 2PN
Henley Arms, North Woolwich - Kids Eat for Free
This North Woolwich boozer has now reopened after a refurbishment undertaken late last year.
According to its Facebook page, on Tuesdays a free kids meal is included with every adult meal purchased.
Before last year's revamp got underway, licensee Aaron Wilson promised the pub would return with community activities like quiz nights, live entertainment, and family fun days.
Visit facebook.com/henleyarmspub/ for more information.
Address: 268 Albert Road, North Woolwich, E16 2JB