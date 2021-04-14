Dusk restaurant uses Table Tap technology to keep customers safe
A Brentwood restaurant is trialling a new technology system which allows customers to order a pint or pay the bill from their seat.
Dusk Restaurant and Lounge has enlisted the help of telecoms company Brentwood Communications to help it reopen safely as lockdown restrictions ease this week.
The Table Tap technology allows customers to press a button at their table, which sends out a wireless request for service to their waiter, who is alerted through their watch.
James Miller of Brentwood Communications said trials of the new technology were a success, and both customers and waiting staff found the system easy to use.
He said: “Thanks to this innovative solution, customers can remain seated, stick to social distancing rules and still experience quality customer service.
“I think Table Tap is going to be a real asset to a lot of pubs, restaurants and hotels, giving customers a feeling of reassurance whilst the industry tries to get back to the ‘new normal’.”
Restaurants were allowed to open once again on April 12 and allow customers to dine outside.
Unlike December’s restrictions, people don’t need to buy a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks and there is no curfew.
However, government guidance states customers are required to order and be served while seated, and restaurants should try to ensure people do not gather in groups of more than six people or two households.
Dusk co-owner Sharif Uddin added: “We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and always like to be ahead of the curve when it comes to new trends.
“Table Tap is perfect at reassuring our customer base that we’re taking every precaution during the pandemic to keep them safe, as well as offering something fun and new to the Dusk experience.”
The new technology is also being trialled at The Horseshoes Country Pub in Upshire and the Beauvoir Arms in Billericay, and Brentwood Communications said it is looking for more venues to use the new devices.
Brentwood Communications specialises in digital two-way radios, some of which include body-worn cameras.