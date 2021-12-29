News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Collier Row chicken shop gets permission to extend hours and sell alcohol

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 AM December 29, 2021
White Hart Lane in Collier Row.

White Hart Lane in Collier Row. - Credit: Google Maps

A Collier Row chicken shop has been granted permission to extend its hours and sell alcohol.  

Chick n Shack in White Hart Lane was given a licence to serve food and drink – including alcohol for consumption off-site – from 11am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, and additionally between 11pm and midnight on Friday and Saturday. 

Owner Rajiban Raveendran initially applied for permission to open 10am-1am Monday to Sunday, with the alcohol sale from 11am-1am. 

At a meeting of Havering’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, December 21, the council’s noise team made a representation against the application on the grounds of prevention of public nuisance. 

No representations were received from residents or businesses. 

On the basis of the noise team’s advice, the sub-committee granted the licence with reduced hours of operation. 

To mitigate noise pollution, the applicant agreed to a number of conditions relating to delivery and waste collection times and the display of prominent signage at all exits instructing customers to leave quietly. 


Food and Drink
Havering Council
Collier Row News

