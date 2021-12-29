Collier Row chicken shop gets permission to extend hours and sell alcohol

A Collier Row chicken shop has been granted permission to extend its hours and sell alcohol.

Chick n Shack in White Hart Lane was given a licence to serve food and drink – including alcohol for consumption off-site – from 11am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, and additionally between 11pm and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Owner Rajiban Raveendran initially applied for permission to open 10am-1am Monday to Sunday, with the alcohol sale from 11am-1am.

At a meeting of Havering’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, December 21, the council’s noise team made a representation against the application on the grounds of prevention of public nuisance.

No representations were received from residents or businesses.

On the basis of the noise team’s advice, the sub-committee granted the licence with reduced hours of operation.

To mitigate noise pollution, the applicant agreed to a number of conditions relating to delivery and waste collection times and the display of prominent signage at all exits instructing customers to leave quietly.



