Top rated restaurants in Romford, according to TripAdvisor

A list of TripAdvisor’s most highly rated restaurants in Romford. - Credit: PA

Eating out is a great way to reward yourself for a hard week's work, but choosing a restaurant from the plethora of options available in Romford can be tricky.

Here is a list of the best rated restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor.

Bekash Tandoori

This Indian restaurant ranks number one out of 291 restaurants in the area.

It has more than 600 reviews and a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, meaning it is a eatery that consistently earns great reviews.

One customer claimed it served up the “best Indian food in Romford”, while another called the restaurant “outstanding”.

Ciao Bella

Winners of the best hospitality award at the Havering Small Business Awards, Ciao Bella ranks number two on TripAdvisor’s most highly rated restaurants in Romford.

One reviewer claimed the food at the family-run restaurant is “beautiful” and added that the staff are “very polite and professional”.

A different review said: “Service and food was great, ordered calamari and dough balls for starters which were amazing, big portions and good quality.”

They added: “It was clear the food was freshly made and to a high standard.”

Kervan Kitchen

Located in Gidea Park, this Mediterranean restaurant prides itself on “healthy and full of flavour” food, according to its website.

One reviewer wrote: “Decided to visit this restaurant at the last minute and it was a pleasant experience, from the staff to the food that we ate.”

Another review praised the restaurant for its “nice, friendly and most importantly, great vibe”.

Mangal Meze

This restaurant's website says it offers “tasty traditional Turkish foods and a warm, welcoming, cosy atmosphere for all-day dining”.

One customer said the South Street restaurant is “always friendly and welcoming”, with staff going out of their way to get diners a table, even if they have not booked.

Another review read: “As always, the food, drink and service are superb and pretty good value for money and the new cocktail menu is well worth a look.”

Light of India

This Indian restaurant in Collier Row Road has received a full five-star rating on Trip Advisor from 72 reviews.

One reviewer claimed it to be the “best Indian restaurant”, adding: “The food is always amazing and so beautifully presented and plenty of it.”

The most recent review said: “The meal was of a very high standard."

It added that the service was “very welcoming”, concluding that the experience was “exceptional value for money”.