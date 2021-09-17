Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers
Indian food is a favourite for many people and there are a number of eateries in Havering that serve up classic curries such as chicken tikka masala.
The Recorder asked readers to share their favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways in the borough and here are the top seven that were most mentioned.
Kushi
Receiving most mentions was Kushi, in Gidea Park.
This chain has restaurants and takeaways across Essex and received the best Asian restaurant group award at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2021.
Tandoori Lounge
This family-run Hornchurch restaurant specialises in authentic Punjabi cuisine and received the second most mentions by readers. It was recently awarded a best restaurant award in the Asian Restaurant Awards 2021.
Zaafran
On its website Zaafran calls itself “undoubtedly the best Indian restaurant in Gidea Park”. It says it aims to give diners the same level of service once reserved for Indian emperors.
Chilli Tree
Many readers shared their love of Chilli Tree restaurant and takeaway in Rainham.
On its website customers described the food as “always fantastic” and the service as “very polite”.
Curry Pot
This takeaway, located in Harold Wood, received a number of mentions from readers.
Ginger Spice
Opening in 2015 this restaurant in Gidea Park, according to its website, exudes “opulence in every essence”.
Rice N Spice
Located in Romford, customer reviews on Google rate this takeaway's service highly with many saying the food is good and “reasonably priced”.