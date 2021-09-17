News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers

Published: 3:48 PM September 17, 2021   
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Here are the top seven most-loved Indian restaurants and takeaways as voted by the Romford Recorder readers. - Credit: PA

Indian food is a favourite for many people and there are a number of eateries in Havering that serve up classic curries such as chicken tikka masala.

The Recorder asked readers to share their favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways in the borough and here are the top seven that were most mentioned.

Kushi

Receiving most mentions was Kushi, in Gidea Park.

This chain has restaurants and takeaways across Essex and received the best Asian restaurant group award at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2021. 

Tandoori Lounge  

This family-run Hornchurch restaurant specialises in authentic Punjabi cuisine and received the second most mentions by readers. It was recently awarded a best restaurant award in the Asian Restaurant Awards 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Zaafran  

On its website Zaafran calls itself “undoubtedly the best Indian restaurant in Gidea Park”. It says it aims to give diners the same level of service once reserved for Indian emperors.

Chilli Tree  

Many readers shared their love of Chilli Tree  restaurant and takeaway in Rainham. 

On its website customers described the food as “always fantastic” and the service as “very polite”.  

Curry Pot  

This takeaway, located in Harold Wood, received a number of mentions from readers.  

Ginger Spice  

Opening in 2015 this restaurant in Gidea Park, according to its website, exudes “opulence in every essence”. 

Rice N Spice  

Located in Romford, customer reviews on Google rate this takeaway's service highly with many saying the food is good and “reasonably priced”.  


person