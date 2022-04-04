Here's a list of four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: PA

If you’re one to enjoy a long lie-in at the weekends, but don’t want to miss out on socialising, book yourself in for a brunch.

This is especially true post-pandemic, as we can all now get out and enjoy the array of restaurants and eateries in Havering.

From patisseries to pub grub, here are four of the top-rated brunch spots in the area, according to Tripadvisor.

The Bull

Located in Romford’s Market Place, this “excellent value" pub ranks the highest in Tripadvisor's suggestions for brunch spots.

If you fancy making your brunch boozy, you will be in the right place and a glance at the reviews bodes well on the food front.

One reviewer said she received “excellent customer service by Sarah [the manager]” adding that the “food was lovely”, while another claimed it to be “the most friendly pub in Romford”.

Another review read: “Came in with friends, had some food…fish 'n' chips outstanding! Great atmosphere very friendly staff.”

Le Moulin Patisserie and Boulangerie

This Hornchurch patisserie is a place to indulge in a sweet treat and a well-recommended brunch. The café has more than 200 reviews on Tripadvisor, most of which are positive.

One reviewer said: “Popped in for some brunch today and it was fantastic, not been here for a year but it didn’t disappoint.”

Their poached egg dish was “perfectly cooked” and served with a “nice cup of coffee”.

Another customer said: “It’s always been a pleasure to pop into Le Moulin, my local patisserie in Hornchurch, either for a light lunch or because they make the finest cakes, pastries, breads as well as serve the best coffee.”

Rocco’s Food and Bar

If you fancy an Italian brunch in the Gidea Park area, this restaurant is worth a try.

According to its website, it offers “simple and high-quality Italian food” with “fresh handmade pasta with a choice of traditional sauces”.

A Tripadvisor reviewer said the place is a “hidden gem” that offered a “first-class" dining experience.

Another said the food melts in your mouth and added: “It is all incredible, flavoursome, and I am sure I will enjoy many more visits when I will work my way through the menu.”

Sweet Rose Cakery

This family-run café and tea room says its diners are welcomed into a homely atmosphere where all food is produced from scratch.

It boasts a full five-star rating from 133 Tripadvisor reviews, with one customer who reviewed its brunch saying the “cupcakes were amazing and very tasty”.

Another reviewer said they visited the venue for lunch/brunch and have “always been impressed”.

They said the food is “incredible” and atmosphere is “brilliant”.

Its afternoon tea has also received rave reviews.