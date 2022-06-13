Here's a list of the best breakfasts in Havering and Brentwood, according to Tripadvisor - Credit: PA

It can be healthy, it can be sickly sweet and it is arguably the best meal of the day. Yes, we’re talking about breakfast.

Here are the top-rated places that serve breakfast in Havering and Brentwood, according to Tripadvisor.

Best in Havering:

Le Moulin Patisserie and Boulangerie

This French café in Hornchurch has been rated highly by Tripadvisor reviewers, with a four and a half out of five grade from 214 reviewers.

The café offers breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

A recent review said: “You'll get excellent service, great coffee and delicious food. As a vegan, I especially liked 'Bill's breakfast' - great to see places like this catering for all tastes.”

Another reads: “Always greeted with a smile from Helene and her staff! Breakfast was lovely this morning! I’ve had the afternoon tea here as well!! It’s amazing value for money!!”

Poppins Restaurant

Poppins in Romford - Credit: Google Maps

Pop into Poppins Restaurant in Romford if you’re after a breakfast that will “fit the bill”.

On the review website it has four and a half out of five stars thanks to 67 reviews.

The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, with one reviewer saying they “can’t find anything negative to say, so for lunch or breakfast this fits the bill”.

Another said: “I've been here for breakfast a few times now, the omelettes are really good, the salad fresh and the chips nice and crispy. One of my favourite cafés in Romford.”

A different review said: “...There are plenty of all-day breakfast options on the menu or if you fancy just a drink and a toasted teacake (they are huge), they are just as happy to accommodate you.”

The Bull

The Bull pub in the market place - Credit: Archant

This Romford pub also has four and a half out of five from an 204 reviews.

It dishes up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

One reviewer said the breakfast is “good value”, adding: “I visited this pub earlier today for some breakfast.

“The menu had a good selection of breakfasts to cater for big and small eaters. I went for a large breakfast of two sausages, two bacon, two fried eggs, mushrooms, tomato, white pudding and two toast. It was made to order and very nice.”

Another said: “I called in today, best pub in Romford, always friendly and a great atmosphere. The food is great value for money - only had a breakfast bap today, but it was very tasty.”

Best in Brentwood:

The Brentwood Kitchen

Pancakes from The Brentwood Kitchen - Credit: The Brentwood Kitchen

Winner of Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice in 2021, this contemporary restaurant serves a great breakfast, according to reviews.

The venue has a four and a half out of five rating from 493 people.

According to its Facebook page, it serves brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails.

A meal from The Brentwood Kitchen - Credit: The Brentwood Kitchen

The Brentwood Kitchen is on Ingrave Road - Credit: The Brentwood Kitchen

A review said: “Myself and the children came here for breakfast today - to be honest, I am a regular in here but just wanted to pop on Tripadvisor to say it never disappoints. Great food and lovely atmosphere.”

Another reviewer said the restaurant is a “must-visit”: “... A huge selection of great food and drinks - from a quick bite or breakfast to a boozy brunch. The menu is clever and easily filters for dietary requirements.”

Café A’Moore

Café A’Moore in Moores Place - Credit: Google Maps

This café located in Moores Place has a four and a half out of five from 125 reviewers.

It markets itself as a “little gem in the heart of Brentwood” that serves a “wide range of fare, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea”.

One reviewer said: “A really good breakfast with quality products and reasonably priced. Staff are friendly and service is good. Everything you would want from a breakfast café, with really good coffee.”

Another reads: “We popped in for an early breakfast to catch up with colleagues. Food was of usual high standard, and pleasant friendly service. We even took sandwiches back to other staff in the office.”

Midpoint Café Bistro

Staff in the Midpoint Café Bistro - Credit: Midpoint Café Bistro

Inside Midpoint Café Bistro in Brentwood - Credit: Midpoint Café Bistro

Featuring a rare top marks - five out of five - from 77 reviews, this High Street bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

One reviewer rated the breakfast as “great”, adding: “We had been looking for somewhere nice to enjoy breakfast in Brentwood for some time now. Today we found it. Great service, very good food and the coffee went down well too.”

A breakfast served at Midpoint Café Bistro in Brentwood - Credit: Midpoint Café Bistro

Another said it was a “go-to” and added: “I have been here a few different times for breakfast and for dinner - every time I have loved it! The restaurant has always given us great food and the staff are so friendly.”