Bekash restaurant ranked best curry house in Havering on Tripadviser

Published: 5:39 PM April 14, 2021

Bekash owner Solly Ahmed (l) with former Mayor of Havering Cllr Roger Ramsey and chef Mukith Miah (r) - Credit: Solly Ahmed

A Romford restaurant is celebrating after realising it is Havering’s top-rated curry house on an online customer review platform.

Bekash Tandoori restaurant has a 4.5 star average from 569 Tripadvisor reviews - the highest score of curry houses listed in the borough on that platform.

The restaurant has 431 excellent reviews and a customer posted a glowing review last week.

The review said: “Superb food and service every time I have a meal from this restaurant food delicious (sic) and service is second to none (sic) Solly is the perfect host and one of the nicest people you could meet along with his staff.”

Manager Solly Ahmed said it was a great success and showed the support of local customers.

He told the Recorder: “We are a community-based restaurant, and I want to thank everyone who voted for us.

“Reviews make so much difference for us, and we encourage our customers to leave a review when they enjoy our food."

Solly was alerted to the restaurant's ranking after spotting it in a news listicle published in MyLondon.

The proud owner fondly remembered visiting Buckingham Palace in 2007 for a hospitality industry reception, where he said he spoke to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday.

