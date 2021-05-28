News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Some bars to book in Romford for the Bank Holiday

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:28 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 5:36 PM May 28, 2021
Enjoy the Bank Holiday with a cold beverage to hand, while staying close to home and avoiding the need to travel.

From swanky lounge bars that serve refreshing cocktails to historic pubs, here are five venues in Romford to try this Bank Holiday weekend.    

RM5 Lounge Bar  
11 Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, RM5 3PH 

Head over to this modern bar and enjoy its happy hour from 3pm to 6pm.

This dog-friendly venue is a place to choose from cocktails, wines, beers, spirits and hot drinks. Aiming “high but not pretentious”, the dress code is no trainers or sportswear.  

The New Inn Pub  
Squirrels Heath Ln, Romford, Gidea Park RM2 6DP 

This late 19th century-built friendly pub is in Hornchurch. Boasting two gardens, you will be able to enjoy the best of the weather on its outside patio.  

Frankie's Wine Bar  
29 Station Ln, Hornchurch RM12 6JL 

Should you seek a glamourous evening, Frankie’s in Hornchurch has got you covered. Sample fine wine or sip a signature cocktail while listening to the “best in 70s, 80s, and 90s music”.  

Gidea Park Micropub  
236 Main Rd, Romford RM2 5HA 

Enjoy this micropub, which boasts a selection of cask and craft beer, traditional cider and more. There is a selection of around 35 cans and bottles to choose from, including low/no-alcohol options. Wine and spirits can also be ordered.  

The Ship Inn
93 Main Rd, Romford RM2 5EL 

This traditional English pub is steeped in history - it dates back to 1762.

On the outside, this Grade II listed building looks just as it did and inside the wooden beams that remain hint at the building's past.

Enjoy “excellent pub food” and explore the range of cask ales and wine and gin menus.  

