'Lovely service': Initial impressions of Kem Cetinay's restaurant Array
- Credit: PA
Initial reviews of Kem Cetinay's new Romford restaurant are in.
Array Restaurant, Bar and Lounge officially opened this week to the excitement of many locals.
The restaurant is co-owned by former Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay.
The menu includes an eclectic mix of cuisines, including tuna and salmon ta taki, a Grecian hummus platter and Pennsylvanian chicken and waffle.
One Facebook user, who visited Array on Saturday (July 24) said there were "teething problems" in the kitchen, but the waiting staff were "lovely".
She felt the food and cocktails were "very nice", but the décor was "over the top".
You may also want to watch:
However, another customer who visited Array on Friday night disagreed.
She said: "The décor is beautiful - it’s a great ambience."
Most Read
- 1 Two men stabbed after fight reported outside Romford nightclub
- 2 Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Collier Row
- 3 'He was petrified': Rainham mother calls for more action on bullying
- 4 Plan agreed to tackle persistent flooding in Abbs Cross Lane
- 5 Gidea Park events planner hopes to host summer community festival
- 6 Harold Wood walkers ‘frustrated’ as ‘beyond repair’ bridge is closed
- 7 A look back at floods which have devastated east London since 2016
- 8 Pooches delight as new dog-friendly playground opens at Collier Row pub
- 9 Reward offered to help find iconic Noak Hill Laurel and Hardy statues
- 10 Housing in Havering: Major developments set to come to the borough
They said it was "nice for special occasions".
Another user added: "My sons are booked to go to Array and can't wait.
"I will be trying it out at lunch times.
"Good luck to them, every new business has hiccups in the beginning, you have to give it a chance."