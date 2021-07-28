'Lovely service': Initial impressions of Kem Cetinay's restaurant Array

Things to do

Published: 4:16 PM July 28, 2021

Customers have reviewed Array restaurant's menu and décor - Credit: PA

Initial reviews of Kem Cetinay's new Romford restaurant are in.

Array Restaurant, Bar and Lounge officially opened this week to the excitement of many locals.

The restaurant is co-owned by former Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay.

The menu includes an eclectic mix of cuisines, including tuna and salmon ta taki, a Grecian hummus platter and Pennsylvanian chicken and waffle.

One Facebook user, who visited Array on Saturday (July 24) said there were "teething problems" in the kitchen, but the waiting staff were "lovely".

She felt the food and cocktails were "very nice", but the décor was "over the top".

However, another customer who visited Array on Friday night disagreed.

She said: "The décor is beautiful - it’s a great ambience."

They said it was "nice for special occasions".

Another user added: "My sons are booked to go to Array and can't wait.

"I will be trying it out at lunch times.

"Good luck to them, every new business has hiccups in the beginning, you have to give it a chance."