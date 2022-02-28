7 of the best places to get pancakes in east London
- Credit: The Wild Plum
Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day, is just around the corner.
Traditionally marked by Christians before the start of Lent, the festivity is now celebrated by people of all faiths and none.
If you're looking for pancakes in east London tomorrow - Tuesday, March 1 - our handy guide offers breakfast options from Tower Hamlets to as far as Hornchurch.
The Breakfast Club, Canary Wharf
This American-style diner is known for its pancakes, and proudly serves a huge variety of its specialty.
Go all-out with pancakes, steak and eggs or keep it traditional with fresh berries and maple syrup.
The Canary Wharf eatery also offers vegan versions of most of its pancake dishes.
Most Read
- 1 Man found dead in Romford
- 2 Firefighters rescue man from Romford flat blaze
- 3 Found: Girl reported missing from Upminster
- 4 Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch
- 5 Cop fatally injured elderly pedestrian at crossing, court told
- 6 Rise Park pavilion to turn into day nursery and café
- 7 'Work from home if you can': Tube strikes warning for travellers
- 8 Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned
- 9 Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money
- 10 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
Address: 1 Crossrail Place, E14 5AR
Creams, Royal Wharf
This new desert parlour opened in January, handing out free waffle bites to celebrate its new location.
The café chain offers "flamboyant desserts and sensational treats" across the UK, including rainbow-coloured sundaes and American-style waffles.
Offering both delicate French crepes and American-style pancakes, Creams has the perfect Shrove Tuesday treat for everyone.
Address: 23 Admiralty Avenue, Royal Wharf, E16 2PN
Candy Floss Creperie, Forest Gate
Run by husband-and-wife team Kittiya and Saif, this is the perfect family restaurant to celebrate Shrove Tuesday with children.
On the menu is skillet cookie dough, ultimate "freakshakes", ice-cream sundaes and of course, sweet crepes.
Unique dishes include the Choco Diva Crepe (Kinder Bueno, crushed Oreo, white chocolate sauce and cookie and cream gelato) and banoffee crepe (banana, caramel sauce, Biscoff crumbs and Biscoff gelato).
Address: 315 Romford Road, E7 9HA
American Inspired Brunch, West Ham
Available to eat in or have delivered, this West Ham café is a dream for breakfast lovers.
Freshly made buttermilk pancakes are available in three-stack or five-stack portions.
Toppings include peanut butter, caramel and banana, or the mysterious "party cake".
Address: 78 Portway, West Ham, E15 3QJ
Café 104, Barkingside
This family-run business has served hungry locals for for almost 20 years.
Diners can enjoy American-style pancakes with streaky bacon and banana or blueberries and banana, either at home or in the café.
There's also an array of other delicious options, including spicy shakshuka, bubble and squeak, omelettes and jacket potatoes.
Address: 104 Tanners Lane, Barkingside, IG6 1QE
Café 108, Hornchurch
Another café named after its door number, this Hornchurch eatery is a favourite among locals.
Serving breakfast, sandwiches and grilled meat, there's something for all times and taste buds.
Its pudding pancakes come with an array of topping options, including fruit cocktail and whipped cream.
Address: 108 Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, RM11 2SH
Frankie & Benny's, Romford
Conveniently located in The Brewery, this cheerful chain is open until 10pm.
Buttermilk pancakes come served with syrup, chocolate and banana or bacon.
Kids pancakes are available for just £3.50, and come complete with chocolate and banana or strawberries and yogurt.
Address: The Brewery, Romford, RM1 1AU