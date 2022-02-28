Your guide to finding pancakes in east London on Shrove Tuesday - Credit: The Wild Plum

Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day, is just around the corner.

Traditionally marked by Christians before the start of Lent, the festivity is now celebrated by people of all faiths and none.

If you're looking for pancakes in east London tomorrow - Tuesday, March 1 - our handy guide offers breakfast options from Tower Hamlets to as far as Hornchurch.

The Breakfast Club, Canary Wharf

This American-style diner is known for its pancakes, and proudly serves a huge variety of its specialty.

Go all-out with pancakes, steak and eggs or keep it traditional with fresh berries and maple syrup.

The Canary Wharf eatery also offers vegan versions of most of its pancake dishes.

Address: 1 Crossrail Place, E14 5AR

Creams, Royal Wharf

This new desert parlour opened in January, handing out free waffle bites to celebrate its new location.

The café chain offers "flamboyant desserts and sensational treats" across the UK, including rainbow-coloured sundaes and American-style waffles.

Offering both delicate French crepes and American-style pancakes, Creams has the perfect Shrove Tuesday treat for everyone.

Address: 23 Admiralty Avenue, Royal Wharf, E16 2PN

Candy Floss Creperie, Forest Gate

Run by husband-and-wife team Kittiya and Saif, this is the perfect family restaurant to celebrate Shrove Tuesday with children.

On the menu is skillet cookie dough, ultimate "freakshakes", ice-cream sundaes and of course, sweet crepes.

Unique dishes include the Choco Diva Crepe (Kinder Bueno, crushed Oreo, white chocolate sauce and cookie and cream gelato) and banoffee crepe (banana, caramel sauce, Biscoff crumbs and Biscoff gelato).

Address: 315 Romford Road, E7 9HA

American Inspired Brunch, West Ham

Available to eat in or have delivered, this West Ham café is a dream for breakfast lovers.

Freshly made buttermilk pancakes are available in three-stack or five-stack portions.

Toppings include peanut butter, caramel and banana, or the mysterious "party cake".

Address: 78 Portway, West Ham, E15 3QJ

Café 104, Barkingside

This family-run business has served hungry locals for for almost 20 years.

Diners can enjoy American-style pancakes with streaky bacon and banana or blueberries and banana, either at home or in the café.

There's also an array of other delicious options, including spicy shakshuka, bubble and squeak, omelettes and jacket potatoes.

Address: 104 Tanners Lane, Barkingside, IG6 1QE

Café 108, Hornchurch

Another café named after its door number, this Hornchurch eatery is a favourite among locals.

Serving breakfast, sandwiches and grilled meat, there's something for all times and taste buds.

Its pudding pancakes come with an array of topping options, including fruit cocktail and whipped cream.

Address: 108 Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, RM11 2SH

Whether you prefer French crepes or American-style pancakes, there are plenty of options in east London - Credit: Creams

Frankie & Benny's, Romford

Conveniently located in The Brewery, this cheerful chain is open until 10pm.

Buttermilk pancakes come served with syrup, chocolate and banana or bacon.

Kids pancakes are available for just £3.50, and come complete with chocolate and banana or strawberries and yogurt.

Address: The Brewery, Romford, RM1 1AU