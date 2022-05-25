7 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in east London
Nothing beats great Chinese food, especially when enjoyed from the comfort of home.
Hungry east Londoners looking for top dumplings, perfectly roasted duck, sweet and sour pork and more need look no further than their backyard.
Here are 7 great Chinese restaurants which deliver in east London.
1. River View Restaurant, Wapping
Where: New Crane Wharf, New Crane Place, London E1W 3TU
Delivery: Deliveroo, Just Eat
Cost: ££
River View restaurant specialises in seafood and has been serving east Londoners for 25 years.
The eatery boasts stunning views of the Thames from its Al Fresco seating area, as well as traditional and more modern takes on Chinese classics.
2. Sichuan Folk Chinese Restaurant, Brick Lane
Where: 32 Hanbury Street, E1 6QR
Delivery: Deliveroo
Cost: ££
Sichuan Folk is a small, unassuming eatery three-minutes’ walk away from Old Spitalfields Market.
As the restaurants name suggests, it specialises in Sichuan cuisine, known for its bold and spicy flavours.
3. Mandarin Palace, Hornchurch
Where: 197-201 High Street, Hornchurch, RM11 3XT
Delivery: Uber Eats
Cost: ££
Mandarin Palace describes itself as an authentic Peking, Cantonese and Szechuan restaurant with palace-like décor and traditionally-dressed staff.
The eatery offers up a wide-range of vegetarian dishes, dim sum and seafood specialities.
4. Pearl Dragon, Romford
Where: 42 Victoria Road, Romford RM1 2JH
Delivery: Just Eat or via pearldragonromford.co.uk
Cost: £
Pearl Dragon’s menu is as extensive as the restaurant is spacious. It offers favourite Chinese dishes, monthly specials and set menus.
5. Yi-Ban, Docklands
Where: London Regatta Centre, 1010 Dockside Road, E16 2QT
Delivery: Deliveroo, Just Eat
Yi-Ban is a impressive and sizable restaurant overlooking the Thames. It boasts traditional Chinese cuisine and a contemporary dining hall design.
Its name can be translated as “First-Class”. The popular eatery offers a speedy and efficient service, as well as daily Dim Sum.
6. Panda Dim Sum Café, Leytonstone
Where: 767 High Road, Leytonstone, Bushwood, E11 4QS
Delivery: Uber Eats, Just Eat
Cost: £
Panda Dim Sum Café is known for serving up superb, fresh pan-fried dumplings in east London.
The cosy store-front eatery has a relaxed atmosphere, as well as a unique take on classic dishes.
7. Royal China, Canary Wharf
Where: 30 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, E14 8RR
Delivery: Deliveroo
Cost: ££
Royal China is located in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre.
The restaurant promises dim sum and Hong Kong-style dishes in a contemporary yet Oriental-inspired dining room with a Thameside terrace.