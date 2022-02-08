News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
5 best kebab shops in east London as voted by locals

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:01 PM February 8, 2022
Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1

Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1 - Credit: PA

Finalists for the British Kebab Awards have been announced, including five in east London.

Now in their 10th year, these awards are a chance to "recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation".

With the industry now worth over £2.2 billion to the UK economy, the British Kebab Awards (BKA) believes this cuisine has been an "integral part of our culture for decades".

Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “Covid has had a huge impact amongst businesses across the country, yet many kebab businesses have tried hard to continue to provide a good service to their communities.

"The kebab industry, despite all the difficulties and challenges it faces, has continued to grow from strength to strength."

He promises that this year's awards - held annually in association with Just Eat - will be "even bigger and better than the last one".

Kebab fans can now decide between the finalists in London, the rest of England, Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The winners will be announced at a glamourous awards ceremony on March 1.

Is your favourite kebab outlet a British Kebab Awards finalist?

The original German Doner Kebab

The British Kebab Awards said there are now over 20,000 kebab outlets in the UK - Credit: German Doner Kebab

Kervan Saray, Romford

66 Masefield Crescent, Harold Hill RM3 7PB 

Ali’s Kitchen, Dagenham

537 Rainham Road South

Lara Grill, Dagenham

20 Whalebone Lane South

Hazev Restaurant, Tower Hamlets

Discovery Dock Apartments West, 2 South Quay Square, Isle of Dogs E14 9RT 

The Ottoman Doner, Tower Hamlets

163 Cannon St Rd, Whitechapel E1 2LX 

To vote for your favourite kebab restaurant, visit voting.britishkebabawards.com/

For tickets to the awards show, visit www.bkaquandoo.com/tickets

