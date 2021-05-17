'Huge boost' for mental health as group exercise classes reopen

Published: 5:53 PM May 17, 2021

Exercise classes reopened across Havering on May 17 - Credit: Everyone Active

Havering leisure centres have relaunched group exercise classes in line with the government’s roadmap.

The Everyone Active leisure centres run in partnership with Havering Council - Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre, Central Park Leisure Centre and Sapphire Ice - partially reopened on April 12, but exercise classes remained online.

Everyone Active area contract manager Tom Fletcher said he was “delighted” to be able to resume group sessions.

He said: “Aside from the obvious physical benefits, this will be a huge boost for mental health and wellbeing in Havering and comes at an apt time following the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Many of our customers thrive on the social element of exercise, not just for motivational reasons but also because they enjoy seeing friendly faces in a familiar environment."

You may also want to watch:

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, added: “As the government roadmap out of lockdown continues, it’s great to see that leisure centres can now reopen for group exercise.

“This past year has been a constant reminder of how important health and wellbeing is. These centres play an important role as Covid-secure spaces for people to get healthier by being physically and mentally active as we emerge from lockdown.”



