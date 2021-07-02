News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do

Things to do in Havering this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:48 AM July 2, 2021   
Gardeners Matt Coe, left, Fay Sizer, centre and Zelah Cornelius, right, push thier barrows through a

Thames Chase is holding a composting workshop on July 3. - Credit: PA

If you’re not sure how to spend your weekend, take a look at our round-up below to discover five things to do in Romford.

From a family game of bingo to walking in the wilderness of a country park, here is a list of events and things to do this weekend. 

Attend a live singing performance 

The Harold Wood Royal British Legion has organised for singer Sarah Peterson to put on a live performance from 8pm until 11pm on July 3.

The venue hosts live entertainment every Saturday – to attend, contact the venue to book a table.

You may also want to watch:

Membership at the club is available to over 18s and costs £10 a year plus £19 for the Royal British Legion membership.  

Play a game of bingo  

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford man claims to have lost job after grabbing Chris Whitty in video
  2. 2 Police attend Romford burglary and discover cannabis farm
  3. 3 Hornchurch stabbing victim in 'serious' but not life-threatening condition
  1. 4 Thai restaurant Giggling Squid to open in Hornchurch
  2. 5 Tenants of ACM-clad blocks fear being trapped by faulty doors in fire
  3. 6 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
  4. 7 Rainham foods distribution factory set to open later this year
  5. 8 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
  6. 9 Multi-million pound extension unveiled at Romford secondary school
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing

Throughout the weekend you can attend bingo sessions at Mecca Bingo in The Mercury Shopping Centre.

Choose between playing the classic paper game or opt to play the "Mecca max" way, which uses touch-screen devices instead of paper.

There is an on-site bar and café along with electronic gaming machines.  

Take part in a composting workshop  

Join Thames Chase’s Havering waste and recycling team for its composting workshop on July 3 from 10am until 12pm at the Forest Centre in Upminster.

During the “relaxed” and “informal” workshop you will learn about compost systems, wormeries and much more.

Walk with Havering's Essex Wildlife Trust group

On July 3, a group will be meeting at Westley Heights country park at 10.30am to go for a two-hour walk, which will include walking through ancient woodland, flower-rich grassland meadows and the opportunity to spot the birds and butterflies native to the area.

To take part, email grandadtone@gmail.com or call 07413 649006. 

Watch the Euros  

At Atik nightclub in Romford, the Euro 2020 England vs Ukraine quarter final game will be shown on what it says is “Romford’s biggest screen”.

Doors open at 6pm and should you stay until later that evening, at 10.30pm you can pay £30 to attend its “pub in a club” where you can drink indoors with music and a closing time of 3am.  

For more venues to watch the match, see here.

Days Out Guide
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

London Weather | Video

Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Gidea Park Station. Picture: Google Maps

Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Travel

Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic measure causing trouble in Hornchurch

New traffic measure in Hornchurch slammed as 'a complete joke'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon