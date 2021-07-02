Things to do in Havering this weekend

Published: 9:48 AM July 2, 2021

If you’re not sure how to spend your weekend, take a look at our round-up below to discover five things to do in Romford.

From a family game of bingo to walking in the wilderness of a country park, here is a list of events and things to do this weekend.

Attend a live singing performance

The Harold Wood Royal British Legion has organised for singer Sarah Peterson to put on a live performance from 8pm until 11pm on July 3.

The venue hosts live entertainment every Saturday – to attend, contact the venue to book a table.

You may also want to watch:

Membership at the club is available to over 18s and costs £10 a year plus £19 for the Royal British Legion membership.

Play a game of bingo

Throughout the weekend you can attend bingo sessions at Mecca Bingo in The Mercury Shopping Centre.

Choose between playing the classic paper game or opt to play the "Mecca max" way, which uses touch-screen devices instead of paper.

There is an on-site bar and café along with electronic gaming machines.

Take part in a composting workshop

Join Thames Chase’s Havering waste and recycling team for its composting workshop on July 3 from 10am until 12pm at the Forest Centre in Upminster.

During the “relaxed” and “informal” workshop you will learn about compost systems, wormeries and much more.

Walk with Havering's Essex Wildlife Trust group

On July 3, a group will be meeting at Westley Heights country park at 10.30am to go for a two-hour walk, which will include walking through ancient woodland, flower-rich grassland meadows and the opportunity to spot the birds and butterflies native to the area.

To take part, email grandadtone@gmail.com or call 07413 649006.

Watch the Euros

At Atik nightclub in Romford, the Euro 2020 England vs Ukraine quarter final game will be shown on what it says is “Romford’s biggest screen”.

Doors open at 6pm and should you stay until later that evening, at 10.30pm you can pay £30 to attend its “pub in a club” where you can drink indoors with music and a closing time of 3am.

