Olympics, circus and comedy: What's on across east London this weekend

Published: 11:58 AM July 28, 2021

Great Britain's Tom Dean with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m freestyle on the fourth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Catch more of the action at Summer Screens this weekend in Canary Wharf. - Credit: PA

The weather is looking much better this weekend compared to last week's deluge.

So whether it's bowling, clubbing or a festival of sport, there's something to do in east London for everyone.

Here's our guide to some of the things to do on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Summer Screens - Tokyo 2020

Catch all the action from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for free from 11am at Canada Square Park and Cabot Square in Canary Wharf.

You may also want to watch:

Cricket's The Hundred and Springboks vs British and Irish Lions are also due to be screened live.

Audience space is unreserved and limited, and therefore capacity can be reached within a short period of time. The organisers advise those attending to turn up early.

Circus Saturdays

Performers from around the world combine with magical surprises for a show with giant balloons, confetti cannons, CO2 jets, laser lights and classic anthems.

From 10pm on Saturday to 4am on Sunday at Atik Romford.

Aqua Bounce UK

Fairlop Waters Country Park is home to Aqua Bounce UK - a family-friendly water park. Booking is essential. Email bookings@aquabounceuk.co.uk, call 0333 577 1522 or visit the website.

Rhythm 'n' Rum

A night of Caribbean beats, retro bowling and carnival vibes with food from Rhythm Kitchen and Wray and Nephew cocktails.

Attractions include live music and DJs, themed cocktails and giveaways.

Friday July 30 from 6pm to Saturday July 31 at 12am at All Star Lanes in Westfield Stratford City. Ticket sales close on July 29 at 6pm.

Shoreditch Comedy Show

Previous celebrity guests have appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Russell Howard's Good News, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Comedy Central Roast Battle and more.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Only suitable for over 18s and no entry without ID. At City Comedy Club, 89 Great Eastern Street.