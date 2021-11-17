Meet and learn about hundreds of breeds at Discover Dogs this weekend. - Credit: Adrienne Hammill / The Kennel Club

Looking for things to do in east London this weekend?

From listening to jazz to petting cute dogs, here’s a round-up of some events across Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets this weekend (November 19 - 21).

London Jazz Festival at Becontree

Where: Becontree Estate, Dagenham

When: Friday, November 19 - Sunday, November 21

The EFG London Jazz Festival is hosting a programme of concerts and events on the Becontree Estate to help celebrate its centenary. It features MOBO-winning singer Zara McFarlane, saxophone legend and Jazz FM Gold Award winner Courtney Pine and acclaimed film-maker Ashleigh Jadee.

Visit https://efglondonjazzfestival.org.uk/events/series/becontree-forever for tickets and information.

Talk about Tutankhamun

Where: Havering Museum, Romford

When: Saturday November 20 / 1.30pm - 3pm

Egyptologist Janet Brewer returns to Havering Museum, due to popular demand, to share the amazing facts about the people who built Tutankhamun’s tomb and the objects placed in it.

Visit https://www.haveringmuseum.org.uk/ for tickets and more information.

Discover Dogs

Where: ExCel Centre, Royal Docks

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 20 - 21

Billed as London’s biggest dog event, it features hundreds of stalls, experts to give advice, a cuddle corner for meeting different breeds, and an interactive activity ring for younger visitors.

Visit https://www.discoverdogs.org.uk/ for tickets and information.

A Night Of 100 Voices

Where: Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

When: Sunday November 21 / 7.30 pm - 9.30 pm

An evening featuring former, current and future stars of Kenneth More Theatre and beyond, including songs from musicals such as Rent, Les Mis, Chicago and Hairspray.

Tickets: https://redbridgedramacentre.co.uk/RedbridgeDramaCentre.dll/WhatsOn?Programme=1807296

Christmas Fair

Where: Langtons Gardens, Hornchurch

When: Sunday November 21 / 10am - 2pm

Part of the Langtons Gardens and Fielders Field project, this fair offers fun for all the family. It’s free to attend, with no booking required.

Email Lisa.DLock@havering.gov.uk for more information.

An Independent Theatre Double Bill

Where: Brady Arts Centre, Whitechapel

When: Saturday November 20 / 7.30pm - 8.30pm

Community of Refugees presents Our Journey from Vietnam to Tower Hamlets, chronicling how refugees escaped by a small fishing boat during the 1980s and navigated life in a new country with no connections.

Rokeya Project presents Mukti, which tells the stories of the several women who played a huge part in the Liberation War of Bangladesh as both soldiers and civilians.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/double-bill-our-journey-from-vietnam-to-tower-hamlets-mukti-tickets-190208748487 for tickets and information.