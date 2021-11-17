Jazz, Tutankhamun and dogs: Things to do in east London this weekend
- Credit: Adrienne Hammill / The Kennel Club
Looking for things to do in east London this weekend?
From listening to jazz to petting cute dogs, here’s a round-up of some events across Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets this weekend (November 19 - 21).
London Jazz Festival at Becontree
Where: Becontree Estate, Dagenham
When: Friday, November 19 - Sunday, November 21
The EFG London Jazz Festival is hosting a programme of concerts and events on the Becontree Estate to help celebrate its centenary. It features MOBO-winning singer Zara McFarlane, saxophone legend and Jazz FM Gold Award winner Courtney Pine and acclaimed film-maker Ashleigh Jadee.
Visit https://efglondonjazzfestival.org.uk/events/series/becontree-forever for tickets and information.
Talk about Tutankhamun
Where: Havering Museum, Romford
When: Saturday November 20 / 1.30pm - 3pm
Egyptologist Janet Brewer returns to Havering Museum, due to popular demand, to share the amazing facts about the people who built Tutankhamun’s tomb and the objects placed in it.
Visit https://www.haveringmuseum.org.uk/ for tickets and more information.
Discover Dogs
Where: ExCel Centre, Royal Docks
When: Saturday and Sunday, November 20 - 21
Billed as London’s biggest dog event, it features hundreds of stalls, experts to give advice, a cuddle corner for meeting different breeds, and an interactive activity ring for younger visitors.
Visit https://www.discoverdogs.org.uk/ for tickets and information.
A Night Of 100 Voices
Where: Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford
When: Sunday November 21 / 7.30 pm - 9.30 pm
An evening featuring former, current and future stars of Kenneth More Theatre and beyond, including songs from musicals such as Rent, Les Mis, Chicago and Hairspray.
Tickets: https://redbridgedramacentre.co.uk/RedbridgeDramaCentre.dll/WhatsOn?Programme=1807296
Christmas Fair
Where: Langtons Gardens, Hornchurch
When: Sunday November 21 / 10am - 2pm
Part of the Langtons Gardens and Fielders Field project, this fair offers fun for all the family. It’s free to attend, with no booking required.
Email Lisa.DLock@havering.gov.uk for more information.
An Independent Theatre Double Bill
Where: Brady Arts Centre, Whitechapel
When: Saturday November 20 / 7.30pm - 8.30pm
Community of Refugees presents Our Journey from Vietnam to Tower Hamlets, chronicling how refugees escaped by a small fishing boat during the 1980s and navigated life in a new country with no connections.
Rokeya Project presents Mukti, which tells the stories of the several women who played a huge part in the Liberation War of Bangladesh as both soldiers and civilians.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/double-bill-our-journey-from-vietnam-to-tower-hamlets-mukti-tickets-190208748487 for tickets and information.