Hanukkah 2021: Five ways to celebrate in east London

Things to do

Hanukkah is the Jewish festival of lights - Credit: Jeremy Freedman

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins this evening (November 28) and lasts until December 6.

Across east London, families will light the menorah, spin dreidels and tuck into jam doughnuts and potato latkes.

There are a number of events taking place to mark the first night of Hanukkah, from communal candle-lighting to concerts.

Chabad Candle-Lighting, East London

Communal candle-lighting will take place at different locations across east London on each night of Hanukkah, organised by Chabad Ilford.

There will be doughnuts, hot drinks, music and entertainment at each lighting. Locations include Barkingside on December 1, Woodford Forest on December 2 and Gants Hill on December 3.

The full programme can be found at: chabadilford.co.uk/events/chanukah-lightings-2021-check-poster-for-locations/

Events are being held across east London to mark Hanukkah - Credit: Archant

Liberal Candle-Lighting, Ilford

Where: East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue

When: November 28 - December 5

The Liberal synagogue is hosting online communal candle-lighting for every night of Hanukkah.

These will be led by different groups within the community, taking place at different times each evening.

Further information is available here: elels.org.uk/event/chanukkah-candle-lightings-5782-timings-vary/

Hanukkah Fair, Ilford

Where: South West Essex Reform Synagogue

When: November 28, 2pm - 5pm

Organised by younger members of the synagogue, this Hanukkah event has something for everyone, including activities, face painting, music, candle-lighting and of-course, doughnuts.

More information is available at: https://swesrs.org.uk/event/chanukah-fayre-3/

November 28 marks the first day of Hanukkah - Credit: Jeremy Freedman

Kids Disco, Ilford

Where: Cranbrook United Synagogue

When: November 28, 5.30pm - 8pm

This "glow in the dark" disco for primary school children includes a DJ, a light supper and candle-lighting. Tickets cost £8.

Tickets are available at: https://myus.theus.org.uk/events/70330/chanukah-kids-glow-in-the-dark-disco/

Nissim Black Concert, Collier Row

Where: The City Pavilion, Romford RM5 2BH

When: December 1, 7pm

Israeli-American rapper and songwriter Nissim Black is performing in east London this Hanukkah. The Hasidic musician’s single Mothaland Bounce was released in 2020, and brings together his "gangsta rapper, gang member, and faith seeker" identities.

Tickets cost £20 with 'meet and greet' tickets also available.

Bookings can be made at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/jewishessex/597788