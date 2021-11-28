News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do

Hanukkah 2021: Five ways to celebrate in east London

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:00 AM November 28, 2021
menorah for Hanukkah

Hanukkah is the Jewish festival of lights - Credit: Jeremy Freedman

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins this evening (November 28) and lasts until December 6.

Across east London, families will light the menorah, spin dreidels and tuck into jam doughnuts and potato latkes.

There are a number of events taking place to mark the first night of Hanukkah, from communal candle-lighting to concerts.

Chabad Candle-Lighting, East London

Communal candle-lighting will take place at different locations across east London on each night of Hanukkah, organised by Chabad Ilford.

There will be doughnuts, hot drinks, music and entertainment at each lighting. Locations include Barkingside on December 1, Woodford Forest on December 2 and Gants Hill on December 3.

The full programme can be found at: chabadilford.co.uk/events/chanukah-lightings-2021-check-poster-for-locations/

Woodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. P

Events are being held across east London to mark Hanukkah - Credit: Archant

Liberal Candle-Lighting, Ilford

Most Read

  1. 1 Heritage: How Gallows Corner got its sinister name
  2. 2 Restrictions tightened as Omicron detected in Brentwood
  3. 3 How The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner pivoted his business to weather Covid
  1. 4 Neighbours praise developer despite rat problem as blocks are demolished
  2. 5 Rainham woman fears missing puppy was dognapped
  3. 6 'Staff turnover to blame for unstable child social worker provision,' committee hears
  4. 7 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Essex
  5. 8 ‘No place for hate in Havering’: Protests by far-right group outside Aklu Plaza condemned
  6. 9 Chance of snow in London this weekend
  7. 10 Havering pupil-to-teacher ratio higher than outer London average – and rising

Where: East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue

When: November 28 - December 5

The Liberal synagogue is hosting online communal candle-lighting for every night of Hanukkah.

These will be led by different groups within the community, taking place at different times each evening.

Further information is available here: elels.org.uk/event/chanukkah-candle-lightings-5782-timings-vary/

Hanukkah Fair, Ilford

Where: South West Essex Reform Synagogue

When: November 28, 2pm - 5pm

Organised by younger members of the synagogue, this Hanukkah event has something for everyone, including activities, face painting, music, candle-lighting and of-course, doughnuts.

More information is available at: https://swesrs.org.uk/event/chanukah-fayre-3/

donuts for hanukkah

November 28 marks the first day of Hanukkah - Credit: Jeremy Freedman

Kids Disco, Ilford

Where: Cranbrook United Synagogue

When: November 28, 5.30pm - 8pm

This "glow in the dark" disco for primary school children includes a DJ, a light supper and candle-lighting. Tickets cost £8.

Tickets are available at: https://myus.theus.org.uk/events/70330/chanukah-kids-glow-in-the-dark-disco/

Nissim Black Concert, Collier Row

Where: The City Pavilion, Romford RM5 2BH

When: December 1, 7pm

Israeli-American rapper and songwriter Nissim Black is performing in east London this Hanukkah. The Hasidic musician’s single Mothaland Bounce was released in 2020, and brings together his "gangsta rapper, gang member, and faith seeker" identities.

Tickets cost £20 with 'meet and greet' tickets also available.

Bookings can be made at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/jewishessex/597788

London Live
East London News
Ilford News
Collier Row News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Aklu Plaza shopping mall in the former Debenhams are running a fish mela. Aklu Miah who runs

Retail

Fish fair gives taster of new shopping centre at former Romford Debenhams

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
TfL is now considering 'an asset enhancement option' to replace the ageing Gallows Corner flyover af

Transport for London

Gallows Corner flyover could be shut without government support, TfL warns

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Experimental measure on Wingletye Lane and Minster Way ending

London Live

Traffic measure at Hornchurch junction ending 'with immediate effect'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Mali Gang has been jailed for a combined 18 years

London Live

Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon