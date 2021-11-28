Hanukkah 2021: Five ways to celebrate in east London
- Credit: Jeremy Freedman
The Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins this evening (November 28) and lasts until December 6.
Across east London, families will light the menorah, spin dreidels and tuck into jam doughnuts and potato latkes.
There are a number of events taking place to mark the first night of Hanukkah, from communal candle-lighting to concerts.
Chabad Candle-Lighting, East London
Communal candle-lighting will take place at different locations across east London on each night of Hanukkah, organised by Chabad Ilford.
There will be doughnuts, hot drinks, music and entertainment at each lighting. Locations include Barkingside on December 1, Woodford Forest on December 2 and Gants Hill on December 3.
The full programme can be found at: chabadilford.co.uk/events/chanukah-lightings-2021-check-poster-for-locations/
Liberal Candle-Lighting, Ilford
Where: East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue
When: November 28 - December 5
The Liberal synagogue is hosting online communal candle-lighting for every night of Hanukkah.
These will be led by different groups within the community, taking place at different times each evening.
Further information is available here: elels.org.uk/event/chanukkah-candle-lightings-5782-timings-vary/
Hanukkah Fair, Ilford
Where: South West Essex Reform Synagogue
When: November 28, 2pm - 5pm
Organised by younger members of the synagogue, this Hanukkah event has something for everyone, including activities, face painting, music, candle-lighting and of-course, doughnuts.
More information is available at: https://swesrs.org.uk/event/chanukah-fayre-3/
Kids Disco, Ilford
Where: Cranbrook United Synagogue
When: November 28, 5.30pm - 8pm
This "glow in the dark" disco for primary school children includes a DJ, a light supper and candle-lighting. Tickets cost £8.
Tickets are available at: https://myus.theus.org.uk/events/70330/chanukah-kids-glow-in-the-dark-disco/
Nissim Black Concert, Collier Row
Where: The City Pavilion, Romford RM5 2BH
When: December 1, 7pm
Israeli-American rapper and songwriter Nissim Black is performing in east London this Hanukkah. The Hasidic musician’s single Mothaland Bounce was released in 2020, and brings together his "gangsta rapper, gang member, and faith seeker" identities.
Tickets cost £20 with 'meet and greet' tickets also available.
Bookings can be made at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/jewishessex/597788