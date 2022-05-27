News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Nude cycle ride supporting cyclists' safety and body positivity to come to Romford

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM May 27, 2022
EDITORS NOTE NUDITY Cyclists on Whitehall, central London, take part in the World Naked Bike Ride Lo

Cyclists on Whitehall, central London, take part in the World Naked Bike Ride London in 2021 - Credit: PA

Bare bums, backs and various other body parts will be on display in Romford as an offshoot of the main World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) protest comes to the town for the first time. 

WNBR London is part of Bike Week, which runs from June 6 to 12, and involves a collection of nude rides across the capital. 

Cyclists, like this one from Hyde Park last year, will be taking to the roads again in a nude cycle ride

Cyclists, like this one from Hyde Park last year, will be taking to the roads again in nude bike rides this summer - Credit: PA

It is intended as a protest to call for improvements in road safety for cyclists, curb car use, remove fossil fuel reliance, and promote body confidence. 

The main event is due to take place in central London on June 11, with the option of joining any of eight routes in different parts of the city. 

Last year an estimated 1,421 riders took part, despite Covid restrictions. 

The naked cycle in Romford has been organised for August 6, and will start at Bedfords Park around midday before looping through Romford centre, with an estimated end time of 4pm. 

This will then be followed by an after-party at Oakwood Sun Club until 8.30pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Local election 2022: HRA and Labour form new Havering administration 
  2. 2 Apology issued after NHS nurse 'was failed by short-staffed Queen's Hospital maternity ward'
  3. 3 Supermarket giant Aldi confirms construction of new Romford store is ‘progressing well’ 
  1. 4 Met Police reportedly 'scrutinising CCTV' in Havering electoral fraud investigation
  2. 5 'Transformational’: What is the Elizabeth line and what does it mean for Havering? 
  3. 6 Former Upminster farmer hopes to buy back land, but is wary of price going 'up and up and up'
  4. 7 13 flats and three commercial units in new four-storey block approved for Romford town centre 
  5. 8 Hornchurch man given three-year football banning order for Nazi salutes
  6. 9 NEU brands restructure 'detrimental' while trust says union 'not putting pupils first': Harold Hill school strikes resume
  7. 10 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London 

WNBR Romford was approached for comment. 

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre

Have your say: End of consultation on plans for 860 Romford homes looms

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
James Loke and Jag Chima

TOWIE stars and West Ham footballer attend Upminster health centre's launch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
West Ham have been training at their site in Rush Green since 2015

Football

Property prices rocket around Premier League team's training ground

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon