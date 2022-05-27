Nude cycle ride supporting cyclists' safety and body positivity to come to Romford
- Credit: PA
Bare bums, backs and various other body parts will be on display in Romford as an offshoot of the main World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) protest comes to the town for the first time.
WNBR London is part of Bike Week, which runs from June 6 to 12, and involves a collection of nude rides across the capital.
It is intended as a protest to call for improvements in road safety for cyclists, curb car use, remove fossil fuel reliance, and promote body confidence.
The main event is due to take place in central London on June 11, with the option of joining any of eight routes in different parts of the city.
Last year an estimated 1,421 riders took part, despite Covid restrictions.
The naked cycle in Romford has been organised for August 6, and will start at Bedfords Park around midday before looping through Romford centre, with an estimated end time of 4pm.
This will then be followed by an after-party at Oakwood Sun Club until 8.30pm.
WNBR Romford was approached for comment.