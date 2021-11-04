What’s on across east London this weekend

The Lips by big puppet creator Puppets with Guts will be a feature of the Barking and Dagenham Winter Lantern Parade. - Credit: Puppets with Guts

If you’re stuck for what to do this weekend in east London, look no further.

Indulge in the heritage of east London migrants at a Poplar exhibition or enjoy a light show which commemorates the centenary of houses built on a Dagenham estate.

From ice skating to an evening at the theatre, there is something for all the family to enjoy in this round-up of events happening across east London this weekend.

The community Winter Lantern Parade will involve local schools and residents from around the area and will include illuminated big heads and lanterns. - Credit: Dundu

Winter lantern parade and fireworks display

Where: Chitty’s Lane, Dagenham

When: Sunday, November 7, 4pm-8pm

How much: Free

Marking the centenary of the first houses built on Becontree Estate’s Chitty’s Lane, Barking and Dagenham Council has partnered with Creative Barking and Dagenham to host a winter lantern parade followed by a fireworks display.

The event, which is part of the council’s Becontree Forever programme, will start with a parade from Henry Green Primary School on Chitty’s Lane and end at Valance Park in Dagenham where there will be free family fun such as a street theatre and live music to enjoy before the fireworks.

Traces: Stories of Migration, work by Olivia, 2021, - Credit: Adam Razvi

Traces: Stories of Migration

Where: Making Space Gallery, Aberfeldy Street, Poplar

When: Friday, November 5-7, 12pm-6pm

How much: Free

Attend an exhibition in Poplar which has been created from a series of workshops led by London College of Fashion’s Professor, Lucy Orta. The workshops brought together first, second and third generations of London’s east end migrant families to create textile-based pieces inspired by their heritage.

On show will be a selection of textile artworks created during a series of ‘traces’ workshops which ran from April to June this year.

Poppy Run London 2021

Where: Timber Lodge Café, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford

When: Saturday, November 6, 9.30am-1pm

How much: Adults £15, Under 18, Free

Sign up to take part in the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) 5km Poppy Run which is open to all ages, and furry friends. Money raised by participants will help RBL continue providing help to support the Armed Forces community. Registration includes a finisher’s medal, event t-shirt and digital fundraising.

Sign up here: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/events/poppy-run-london

Come What May

Where: Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

When: Saturday, November 6, 7.30pm

How much: £25

Enjoy just over two hours of dancing and singing as west end performers including singer, and 2011 Britain’s Got Talent’s winner, Jai McDowall perform classic hits in an ultimate tribute to Moulin Rouge.

Songs such as Come What May, Your Song and Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend will transport viewers to the glamourous underworld of Paris.

Ice skating

Where: Canada Square Park, Canary Wharf

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 6-7, 9.45am to 10.30pm

How much: Adults £17.95 (13 and over), Child £11.95 (4-12 years)

Skate beneath the towering Canary Wharf skyline in Canada Square Park, which has easy access to a range of shops and restaurants should you feel peckish after skating. The park has been transformed into an alpine wonderland, complete with twinkling fairy lights on the roof, meaning you can skate even when it’s raining outside.



