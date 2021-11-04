What’s on across east London this weekend
- Credit: Puppets with Guts
If you’re stuck for what to do this weekend in east London, look no further.
Indulge in the heritage of east London migrants at a Poplar exhibition or enjoy a light show which commemorates the centenary of houses built on a Dagenham estate.
From ice skating to an evening at the theatre, there is something for all the family to enjoy in this round-up of events happening across east London this weekend.
Winter lantern parade and fireworks display
Where: Chitty’s Lane, Dagenham
When: Sunday, November 7, 4pm-8pm
How much: Free
Marking the centenary of the first houses built on Becontree Estate’s Chitty’s Lane, Barking and Dagenham Council has partnered with Creative Barking and Dagenham to host a winter lantern parade followed by a fireworks display.
The event, which is part of the council’s Becontree Forever programme, will start with a parade from Henry Green Primary School on Chitty’s Lane and end at Valance Park in Dagenham where there will be free family fun such as a street theatre and live music to enjoy before the fireworks.
Traces: Stories of Migration
Where: Making Space Gallery, Aberfeldy Street, Poplar
When: Friday, November 5-7, 12pm-6pm
How much: Free
Attend an exhibition in Poplar which has been created from a series of workshops led by London College of Fashion’s Professor, Lucy Orta. The workshops brought together first, second and third generations of London’s east end migrant families to create textile-based pieces inspired by their heritage.
On show will be a selection of textile artworks created during a series of ‘traces’ workshops which ran from April to June this year.
Poppy Run London 2021
Where: Timber Lodge Café, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford
When: Saturday, November 6, 9.30am-1pm
How much: Adults £15, Under 18, Free
Sign up to take part in the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) 5km Poppy Run which is open to all ages, and furry friends. Money raised by participants will help RBL continue providing help to support the Armed Forces community. Registration includes a finisher’s medal, event t-shirt and digital fundraising.
Sign up here: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/events/poppy-run-london
Come What May
Where: Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch
When: Saturday, November 6, 7.30pm
How much: £25
Enjoy just over two hours of dancing and singing as west end performers including singer, and 2011 Britain’s Got Talent’s winner, Jai McDowall perform classic hits in an ultimate tribute to Moulin Rouge.
Songs such as Come What May, Your Song and Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend will transport viewers to the glamourous underworld of Paris.
Ice skating
Where: Canada Square Park, Canary Wharf
When: Saturday and Sunday, November 6-7, 9.45am to 10.30pm
How much: Adults £17.95 (13 and over), Child £11.95 (4-12 years)
Skate beneath the towering Canary Wharf skyline in Canada Square Park, which has easy access to a range of shops and restaurants should you feel peckish after skating. The park has been transformed into an alpine wonderland, complete with twinkling fairy lights on the roof, meaning you can skate even when it’s raining outside.