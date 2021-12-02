News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fun fair, free parking and Santa: What's on at Romford Market this Christmas

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 AM December 2, 2021
There will be a number of free attractions in the market in the run up to Christmas.

Free attractions return to Romford Market this year in the run up to Christmas Day. 

The market will be open every day from Friday, December 10 to Christmas eve, December 24. 

From December 10-18, little ones can deliver their Christmas letters through Santa’s Post Box and receive a personalised reply. 

A free mini funfair, featuring a Ferris wheel, bumper cars and more will be running 10am until 4pm from December 15 up to 3pm on Christmas Eve. 

Between 12 noon and 3pm on December 18 there will be a free Christmas concert, while on December 20, the Elf Car Experience will be taking place from 10am to 4pm. 

The Elf Car Experience features a photo booth and control centre, from which children can FaceTime Father Christmas. 

A free wrapping station will be running for items bought in the market from December 19 to Christmas Eve. 

There will be free parking in Havering Council car parks on weekends until January 2, 2022.

