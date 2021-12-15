Festive events and fun days out in east London this weekend

Showings of Elf The Musical at Romford's Brookside Theatre features in our round-up of What's On across east London this weekend - Credit: Ken Mears

With Christmas just around the corner, check out our round-up of what's on across east London in the final weekend before the big day.

Please note: Events may be subject to tightened Covid-19 guidelines following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Elf The Musical

Where: Brookside Theatre, 21a Eastern Road, Romford, RM1 3NH

When: Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 / 2pm and 8pm showings

This year's musical from the Brookside Theatre is based on the much-loved 2003 film which starred Will Ferrell.

Follow the tale of orphan Buddy, who ends up transported back to the North Pole after mistakenly crawling into Santa’s bag of gifts.

Elf The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

Running time is 2hrs 15mins, with the show appropriate for those aged six and over.

Tickets remain for additional showings on December 22 and 23.

Cost: £20 for adults, £17 for over 65s and £15 for under 16s.

More information: uk.patronbase.com/_BrooksideTheatre/

Santa Express live in Redbridge

Where: Loxford Park then various locations

When: Saturday, December 18 / 11am-5pm

Finishing off a week of frivolity, Santa and his elves will end their tour of Redbridge with four stops on Saturday.

The 30-minute musical showcase will start at Loxford Park at 11am, before moving to Seven Kings Park at 1pm.

A further show will take place in Valentines Mansion and Gardens at 3pm before the entertainers finish up their whistle-stop tour in Ilford Town Centre.

This performance will also be supporting the mayor's chosen charity, the Redbridge Carers’ Support Service.

More information: visionrcl.org.uk/event/santa2021/

Red Riding Hood

Where: Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, Stratford, E15 1BN

When: Saturday, December 18 / 2pm and 7pm showings

This year's panto in Stratford will take you into the deep, dark wood where a red-cloaked heroine soon discovers all is not quite as it seems.

Please note: New government guidelines state that you must wear a face covering throughout the evening, apart from when eating and drinking.

Tickets remain for additional showings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (December 21, 22 and 23 respectively).

More information: stratfordeast.com/whats-on/all-shows/red-riding-hood

Cinderella's Royal Afternoon Tea

Where: Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford, IG1 1BT

When: Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 / 12pm and 3.30pm showings

This magical afternoon tea experience is followed by a showing of the Cinderella Pantomime, written by Nigel Ellacott.

The show follows the hard luck story of Cinderella, who spends her days scrubbing the floors of Hardup Hall before an invitation to the Royal Ball changes her life.

Tickets for the afternoon tea and the panto cost £25, while £30 will also get you photos with the cast, a programme and a premium drink.

For the panto alone, tickets cost £18.50 for adults and £16 for concessions.

Further information on pricing is available at this link.

To book tickets to afternoon tea: redbridgedramacentre.co.uk/RedbridgeDramaCentre

Dombrance - Shelter Fundraiser

Where: Werkhaus, 85 Brick Lane, E1 6QL

When: Saturday, December 18 / 6pm-4am

London is one of three cities taking part in this festival which aims to raise proceeds for homeless charity Shelter.

Starting in Manchester on Friday, the dance music festival will descend upon Brick Lane on Saturday before finishing in Leeds on Sunday.

While Dombrance will be live, Friendly Fires will be DJing the festival - which also features a whole host of talent in the dance genre.

Advance tickets cost £20 (+ a £2.40 booking fee).

More information: ra.co/events/1481161