John-Michael Mahoney's show, Sin The Musical, was performed at Arcola Theatre as part of this year's Grimeborn Festival - Credit: Angelo Deller-Tsocos

A 21-year-old writer and director from Upminster has spoken of the “amazing” but “bumpy ride” of creating his first musical, which recently debuted at a London festival.

John-Michael Mahoney told this newspaper he has enjoyed live performances since he was a child, and his mum would take him to shows at venues such as Queen’s Theatre.

His love for the artform only grew as he did, leading him to want to direct his own performances.

His first show, entitled Sin The Musical, was started while John-Michael was doing his GCSEs.

As someone who struggled with stress and exams, he found it useful to distract himself with writing, and the piece grew from this period.

A variety of influences kicked in, with his interest in the ‘roaring ‘20s’ in the US inspiring him to put together some jazz-inspired instrumentals.

The idea around sin came about later, around six months into working on the piece.

John-Michael Mahoney said he has been interested in live theatre since he was a child - Credit: Lisa Mahoney

The musical as a whole focuses on a group of working-class friends in 1920s New York, as they attempt to deal with some newfound inherited wealth over a two-year period.

John-Michael added that it nearly was not shown at all. After his first attempts at making inroads with various theatres were derailed by Covid, he said he decided to do some chasing earlier this year.

Thankfully for John-Michael, the Arcola Theatre in Dalston came back and said they had a space at their upcoming Grimeborn Festival in August.

With just a few months to finalise everything, John-Michael said he was “really against time” to get the piece finished ahead of its debut showing on August 25.

Following the performance, John-Michael said: “It was lovely to share our show with the public. Having a live band and lighting allowed the cast to experience the show in a new way.

“We're so grateful to the Arcola Theatre for this opportunity.”

Looking forward, John-Michael said he does not know what lies next for him or his musical, with question marks over if Sin The Musical will ever be shown again.

Crucially, though, he said everyone involved should be proud of getting over the finish line, and creating something people came to see.

“We get to say we did it,” he said. “We did something off the West End.”