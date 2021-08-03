News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Top activities in Romford this summer according to Tripadvisor

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:50 PM August 3, 2021   
Trees surrounding the Raphael Park lake

Raphael Park lake - Credit: Peter Stremes

As we head into August, there are plenty of activities to get stuck into this summer in and around Romford.

Here are some of the top attractions in the area, according to travel platform TripAdvisor.

Raphael Park

Raphael Park is one of the most highly reviewed attractions in Romford, scoring four and a half stars on TripAdvisor. 

Visitors enjoyed walking around the "stunning" lake, tucking into picnics and enjoying the park's café.

Herbert Raphael, who gave us Raphael Park in Romford, was made a baronet in 1913. Picture: Ken Mears

Raphael Park scores highly on TripAdviser - Credit: Archant

Havering Museum

The small museum explores the history of the borough, and has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor.

Described as "interesting" by visitors, reviews noted it was "well worth a visit."

Havering Museum reopened last month for two days a week, and visitors are advised to phone ahead to check opening times.

A homeless man was attacked outside of Havering Museum in High Street, Romford.

Havering Museum has been called a "hidden gem" - Credit: Archant

Romford Greyhound Stadium

Romford Greyhound Stadium scored four stars on the travel site, with reviews praising the "brilliant" staff and reasonably-priced food at the Paddock Restaurant.

The stadium was forced to close during lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions, but reopened in May.

General view of racing at Romford Greyhound Stadium

Visitors can watch a greyhound race in Romford - Credit: EMPICS Sport

Bedfords Park

This Romford park also scored four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Reviews called it a "beautiful" place to walk dogs, and some visitors were luckily enough to see deer grazing in the park.

Fay Champan

Explore the walled gardens at Bedfords Park - Credit: Sally Patterson

Brookside Theatre

Brookside Theatre is hailed for its "comfortable" seating and "welcoming" staff.

This Romford attraction was called a "real gem" by one reviewer, and received a rating of four and a half stars.

Brookside Theatre Wizard of Oz

Brookside Theatre recently ran The Wizard of Oz - Credit: Brookside Theatre



Romford News

