Easter in east London: Seven family-friendly outings to try this half term
Easter egg hunts, biscuit decorating atop the O2 and wildlife adventures are just a few of the great activities on offer this April half term.
With most east London schools now broken up for the holidays, here are seven fun things families can do together over the Easter break.
Meet the animals - Spitalfields Family Farm
Where: Spitalfields Family Farm, Buxton Street, E1 5AR
When: Daily events / April 5-15
Spitalfields Family Farm is putting on a whole host of events throughout the Easter break, including a chance to meet the animals at the city farm, cooking clubs, kids volunteering days, story hours and printmaking workshops.
Find out more at www.spitalfieldscityfarm.org/whats-on
Hunt for Easter eggs - Romford Shopping Hall
Where: Romford Shopping Hall, 43 Market Place, Romford, RM1 3AB
When: 10am-4pm / April 7
Youngsters are invited to help the Easter bunny find hidden chocolate eggs, baby bunny and chick treats at Romford Shopping Hall.
They will be given a map to follow, taking them on a route around shops in the mall.
At the finish line the young egg hunters will be rewarded with a fluffy chick toy and a medal.
Tickets to take part in the hunt cost £3.83.
Find out more at tinyurl.com/32mbvu5w
A wildlife adventure - Rainham Marshes
Where: Rainham Marshes, New Tank Hill Road, RM19 1SZ
When: April 2-19
Families interested in exploring the outdoors can visit Rainham Marshes nature reserve and venture onto its wildlife trail.
Explorers will need to solve clues and use a trail sheet to complete the trail.
Activity packs cost £3.50 and are available throughout the holidays at the reserve's reception.
Find out more at tinyurl.com/mr247wsd
Biscuit decorating at 170ft - The O2
When: 10am and 10.15am / Every weekday this half term
Where: The O2, Peninsula Square, SE10 0DX
Daring families could trek to the summit of the O2 arena to decorate biscuits while enjoying 360 degree views of the capital.
Up at The O2 has launched a series of special Easter climbs which will take place every weekday of the holiday fortnight.
Tickets cost £35.00.
Find out more at https://tickets.aegeurope.com/upattheo2/special-events/easter.html
Easter happenings - Hainault Forest
When: 11am-1pm / April 17
Where: Hainault Forest Country Park, IG7 4QN
Craft sessions will be taking place at Hainault Forest during the half term.
Four to 11 year-olds are invited to get involved in decorating eggs, making Easter bonnets and upcycling old plastic bottles into bunny plant pots.
Tickets for the event cost £5 per child, with concession tickets available for young people who are receiving free school meals.
Find out more at www.tickettailor.com/events/visionrcl/651061
Athletics taster - Newham Leisure Centre
When: 11am-1pm or 1-3pm / April 9
Where: Newham Leisure Centre, 281 Prince Regent Lane, E13 8SD
Newham Leisure Centre is hosting a free athletics taster day to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of the London 2012 Olympics.
Find out more at eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-2022-youth-activity-newham-leisure-centre-athletics-taster-day-tickets-308784902957
Get creative with Rosetta Arts - West Ham
When: April 11-15
Where: Rosetta Arts, 1 Hamilton Road, West Ham, E15 3AE
Young local people can try their hand at a range of arts activities, such as photography, painting and drawing, at Rosetta Arts visual art centre on Hamilton Road.
The upcoming arts taster week will see Newham artists holding creative workshops from next Monday (April 11).
Find out more at eventbrite.co.uk/e/this-easter-free-creative-taster-sessions-for-young-people-tickets-287834640157