Romford shopping centre to host more than 50 events in run up to Christmas

Gidea Park Primary School choir perform at The Mercury shopping centre in Romford. - Credit: The Mercury

A Romford shopping centre is putting on more than 50 festive events in the lead up to Christmas.

Romford’s longest-running Santa’s grotto, in The Mercury, will have its doors open until 3pm on Christmas eve.

The Mercury will also host a craft fayre with gifts made by local artisans on December 4.

At the fayre, children will be able to write letters to Father Christmas and meet Walt Disney character Elsa from Frozen, who will put on singing performances from 11am to 3.30pm.

From December 3, youngsters can search for 10 Christmas animals in shop windows on the Animal Cracker trail using the free Mercury Smart Rewards App.

Community and school choirs will also be taking centre stage in the centre throughout December to perform festive carols.

Further activities include craft days with resident artists Gill and Nigel and Christmas-themed fun on The Mercury’s YouTube channel.

Should you need a helping hand wrapping presents, The Mercury is offering a station where charity volunteers will lend a hand in exchange for a small donation.