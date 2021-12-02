News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Romford shopping centre to host more than 50 events in run up to Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:30 PM December 2, 2021
School Choir

Gidea Park Primary School choir perform at The Mercury shopping centre in Romford. - Credit: The Mercury

A Romford shopping centre is putting on more than 50 festive events in the lead up to Christmas.  

Romford’s longest-running Santa’s grotto, in The Mercury, will have its doors open until 3pm on Christmas eve.  

The Mercury will also host a craft fayre with gifts made by local artisans on December 4.  

At the fayre, children will be able to write letters to Father Christmas and meet Walt Disney character Elsa from Frozen, who will put on singing performances from 11am to 3.30pm.  

From December 3, youngsters can search for 10 Christmas animals in shop windows on the Animal Cracker trail using the free Mercury Smart Rewards App.

Community and school choirs will also be taking centre stage in the centre throughout December to perform festive carols.  

Further activities include craft days with resident artists Gill and Nigel and Christmas-themed fun on The Mercury’s YouTube channel.  

Should you need a helping hand wrapping presents, The Mercury is offering a station where charity volunteers will lend a hand in exchange for a small donation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Rainham cannabis factory worth over £1m busted in drugs raid
  2. 2 School submits plans to demolish sports hall and build multi-million pound replacement
  3. 3 'Abused, slapped and spat at': New Romford shopping centre tells of racist abuse suffered by staff
  1. 4 'I feel ignored': Mum of three speaks out about bid to escape cramped housing
  2. 5 Twelve Havering properties sold for more than £1m in October
  3. 6 Man found dead following 'group disturbance' in Rainham
  4. 7 Child 'in collision with car' in Rainham
  5. 8 ‘He put his life into family’: Tributes paid to former builder who died of Covid
  6. 9 Man saved from Romford house fire
  7. 10 Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Rainham
Christmas
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner c1925

Heritage

Heritage: How Gallows Corner got its sinister name

Andy Grant

person
Thomas Skinner, managing director of Bosh Beds and former candidate on The Apprentice.

BBC

How The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner pivoted his business to weather Covid

Daniel Gayne

person
r Boris Johnson has tightened restrictions following the Omicron Covid-19 variant being detected in Brentwood and Nottingham

London Live

Restrictions tightened as Omicron detected in Brentwood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Waterloo Estate

Neighbours praise developer despite rat problem as blocks are demolished

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon