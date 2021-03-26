News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Upminster activity centre unveils new attractions

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:00 AM March 26, 2021   
Wooden swings in front of lake

Stubbers Adventure Centre has announced brand new activities including a play park and artificial caving. - Credit: Stubbers Adventure Centre

A new adventure play park and artificial cave system are set to open in Upminster this April.

Stubbers Adventure Centre has created The Giant Adventure Play Park, adding to its long list of outdoor activities including climbing, archery and paddleboarding.

Supported by Veolia Environmental Trust with a £1million grant from its Landfill Communities Fund, Stubbers has also added the Woodland Discovery Trail around the park’s green grounds.

Activity centre on green grass with blue sky.

Staff have been working throughout lockdown to upgrade the centre's facilities. - Credit: Stubbers Adventure Centre

Covid-19 restrictions saw the adventure centre close for much of 2020, so staff were able to improve facilities across the 130-acre park.

Managing director Bob Edwards said: “The park looks amazing and we can’t wait to welcome families back in April. 

“After such a difficult 2020, everyone is in desperate need of some adventure back in their lives and we are delighted to be able to offer our new facilities to the general public.”

The park opens on Saturday, April 3, and will be open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm.
 

