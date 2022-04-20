News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stilt walker and big band music: Fun for all the family at Romford Market this St George’s Day 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM April 20, 2022
People strolling past the stalls at Romford Market

Romford Market - Credit: Ken Mears

Face painting, music and a themed stilt walker are among the entertainment on offer in Romford Market this St George’s Day. 

The free celebrations will take place on Saturday, April 23 between 12pm and 4pm, organised to mark this year’s St George’s Day in Havering borough. 

There will be a live performance from the Royal British Legion Band and the Corps of Drums Romford from 12:30pm, which will see players appropriately ‘suited and booted’ for the occasion. 

For the younger visitors in attendance, free face painting and the opportunity for photos with famous mascot characters will be available. 

This year’s themed stilt walker will also be on show at the market, looming over the stalls lined up along the cobbles. 

No booking is required, meaning all residents and visitors can turn up on the day and get involved in the St George’s Day fun. 

