Maria Evans (left) and Rena Reiki (right) are due to launch two businesses, Intravenous Events and Essex Raving Brunch, later this month - Credit: Maria Evans

Two Romford women are preparing to launch separate brunch and events businesses, with the collective aim of catering to the "more mature raver”.

Maria Evans, 54, and Rena Reiki, 44, are set to introduce Intravenous Events and Essex Raving Brunch to the world.

Both have launch parties lined up in Hornchurch this month, with Intravenous Events booked in for July 29 at Shelly’s Nightclub and Bar and Essex Raving Brunch at Pandora’s on July 16.

While Intravenous Events is to be a fortnightly club night featuring a range of DJs including house and garage, Essex Raving Brunch will be the pair’s take on a bottomless brunch, with a finger buffet rather than a sit-down meal so attendees can get up and dance.

The reason behind their dual venture is to "bring a little bit of raving into Hornchurch for the more mature raver”, said Maria.

“A lot of places cater for the younger generation, and I think we’re not dead yet, so we should be enjoying ourselves.”

Tickets for the Intravenous Events launch are £10, while those for the Essex Raving Brunch are £45-£55.

Find out more at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Romford/