New choir to bring ‘a little West End’ to Romford this Christmas

The Singcerity Choir will be performing at the Romford Baptist Church on December 9. - Credit: Singcerity Choir

A choir led by a former leading lady promises to bring “a little West End” to Romford.

The Singcerity Choir, led by Tabitha Webb, will perform a Christmas Concert at the Romford Baptist Church on December 9, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Forty-year-old Tabitha began her singing career at 16 after winning the BBC Choir Girl of the Year competition and has since performed at the Royal Albert Hall and as a West End leading lady in The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

Forming in September, Tabitha said she “didn’t expect the immense response” received from people wanting to join the choir.

Lending her exhaustive expertise to the currently 80-strong group, Tabitha will be conducting and singing on the evening.

Also performing on the night will be West End soloist Sophia Ragavelas, who performed with Tabitha at the Royal Albert Hall eight years ago.

Tabitha said the choir will bring “a little West End to Romford”.

She added that the choir members sing “from the depths of their hearts music that touches and transforms people to somewhere else”.

Tickets (£6) can be brought here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/singcerity-choir-christmas-concert-tickets-209719144607

Enquiries to join the choir can be sent via its Facebook page.